Greg Robinson In Trouble As Browns OT Faces Federal Marijuana Charge

It’s not often that you find NFL players associated with law enforcement unless your name is Antonio Brown. However, Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson and former NFL wide receiver Quan Bray have now added their names onto that list. Greg Robinson and Quan Bray were reportedly found with 156.9 pounds of marijuana at a border patrol checkpoint in Western Texas earlier this week.

Browns’ OT Greg Robinson was alleged to have 157 pounds - 157 pounds! - of marijuana in “several large duffle bags in the rear cargo area” in El Paso, Texas today. pic.twitter.com/O7UyfW7AqO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 20, 2020

Greg Robinson bust: Browns OT faces up to 20 years on marijuana charge

Greg Robinson and Quan Bray were arrested at the Sierra Blanca checkpoint near the U.S.-Mexico border after a Border Patrol drug-sniffing dog alerted the Border Patrol authorities to the possession of the drug in their vehicle. Upon inspection of the vehicle, the authorities reportedly found approximately 157 pounds of marijuana along with an electronic scale, 23 mason jars and additional cash. The U.S. Department of Justice later announced that Greg Robinson and Quan Bray have been charged with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute marijuana at the border.

Greg Robinson bust: Browns OT likely to be released by Cleveland Browns

Greg Robinson spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns after being waived by the Detroit Lions towards the end of 2017. The 27-year-old Browns offensive tackle is now set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason with the Browns showing little intent to re-sign Greg Robinson, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Robinson’s NFL future, therefore, remains shrouded in uncertainty after his arrest.

According to the federal complaint filed by the U.S. Department of Justice, Greg Robinson rented a vehicle in Los Angeles and arranged for a driver to take him and Quan Bray to Louisiana. However, when the vehicle was stopped, Quan Bray was at the wheel. While the driver remained unidentified, he reportedly told the authorities that Greg Robinson requested him to claim ownership of the marijuana in exchange for monetary remuneration. Following the Greg Robinson bust, the Browns OT will probably not be answering the 'How much is a pound of marijuana' question anytime soon.

