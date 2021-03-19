Gronk On Aaron Hernandez: NFL Star Opens Up On Former Patriots Teammate's Murder Charge

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has finally opened up about what it was like when he found his Patriots teammate Aaron Hernandez was a suspect in a murder case. Gronk and Hernandez were both selected by the Patriots in the 2010 NFL Draft and spent countless hours together in meetings and workouts because they both play the same position, tight end. However, Hernandez was arrested on murder charges and suspended from the Patriots team in 2013 after the accusations. In 2015, Hernandez was found guilty of killing Odin Lloyd and two years later, the NFL star killed himself while in jail.

Gronk on Aaron Hernandez: NFL star reveals he was 'shook' by former teammate's murder charge

While speaking on the 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt podcast, Bucs star Rob Gronkowski was asked about how he felt about Hernandez's murder charge, considering the widely popular Rob Gronkowski Aaron Hernandez friendship. The 31-year-old tight end gave a brief response, which is the first Gronk on Aaron Hernandez comment since the incident, and said: "I was definitely shook by the incident. Because being his teammate and everything, you really don't see that. You're not really looking into players like that... that's who they are, or that's what they're doing. Aaron was a great player but in those scheme of things, it doesn't mean anything." Here is the Gronk on Aaron Hernandez episode -

The Rob Gronkowski Aaron Hernandez friendship blossomed as they spent three years together at the Patriots. The pair of tight ends were the core of what many considered to be a revolutionary Patriots squad on offense until the Aaron Hernandez death.

Who was Odin Lloyd? Why did Aaron Hernandez kill Odin Lloyd?

Odin Lloyd was an aspiring professional athlete himself, working as a linebacker for the Boston Bandits of the New England Football League (NEFL). He met with Aaron Hernandez in 2010 and struck a friendship with the then-Patriots star as Lloyd’s girlfriend, Shaneah Jenkins, was the sister of Hernandez’s fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins.

Lloyd’s murder occurred at a Boston nightclub called Rumor on June 17, 2013. The reason why did Aaron Hernandez kill Odi Lloyd is that prosecutors found Hernandez getting enraged when he saw Lloyd chatting with men with whom he had previously had an altercation. It was later revealed that Hernandez has asked texted two of his friends to "deal with" Lloyd's betrayal. Hernandez was found guilty on all charges in Lloyd’s murder in April 2015 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Aaron Hernandez death in prison cell

Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell on April 17, 2017, aged 27. Hernandez's death was ruled a suicide and it was reported that before Hernandez hung himself, he stuffed cardboard in the tracks of his cell door, making it difficult for prison officers to enter and render aid.

Image Credits - AP