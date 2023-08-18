Guardians And Tigers Are Postponed And Will Play A Straight Doubleheader Friday

The series opener between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers was postponed because of rain in the forecast Thursday.

The AL Central rivals will play a straight doubleheader at Progressive Field on Friday beginning at 4:10 p.m.

Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams (1-3, 2.80 ERA) is scheduled to face Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal (2-2, 4.18 ERA) in the opener.

Detroit right-hander Matt Manning (4-4, 4.60 ERA) starts the second game against Guardians righty Xzavion Curry (3-1, 3.39 ERA). Skubal and Curry were the scheduled pitchers Thursday.

The Tigers will be playing their sixth doubleheader of the season, while Cleveland is set for its fourth. Detroit swept the Guardians in a twinbill at Comerica Park on April 18.

Shortstop Javier Báez, who has been on the bereavement list since Sunday, will rejoin the Tigers before the first game. Báez traveled to Puerto Rico following the death of his grandfather.

The Guardians plan to recall former closer James Karinchak from Triple-A Columbus and place reliever Michael Kelly on the injured list with back spasms. Karinchak made 32 appearances, posting a 2-4 record and 3.90 ERA, before being optioned on June 10.