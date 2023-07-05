Guerrero Jr. Hits 2-run Homer In 8th Inning To Lift Blue Jays To 4-3 Win Over White Sox

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stepped to the plate looking for a pitch up in the zone that he could drive. He got a high slider and parked it in a party deck.

Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Tuesday night.

“Especially late in the game, I kind of mentally prepare myself even more just in case a big moment like tonight happens,” Guerrero said. “That’s what I do.”

Guerrero singled and scored in a two-run fourth. But his biggest hit came just in time for the Blue Jays.

He gave Toronto a 4-3 lead when he connected against Joe Kelly (1-4) after Brandon Belt led off the eighth with a walk. The three-time All-Star went the opposite way on a 2-1 pitch, driving it out to right for his 13th home run.

“That’s part of his game, for sure,” manager John Schneider said. “I’ve always said he’s a good hitter before a good power hitter. But if he’s getting pitches that he can do damage on, he’s gonna do just that.”

All-Star Whit Merrifield had two hits and two RBIs, and the Blue Jays got back to winning coming off a three-game sweep by Boston.

White Sox All-Star Luis Robert Jr. made it 3-2 in the sixth with a long three-run drive against Chris Bassitt for his 25th homer. But Chicago lost again after dropping two of three at struggling Oakland.

Bassitt threw six innings, allowing three runs and six hits.

Nate Pearson (5-1) worked the seventh. Erik Swanson pitched around a triple by Tim Anderson in the eighth.

Jordan Romano pitched the ninth for his 25th save in 28 chances, and the Blue Jays came away with a tight win after pounding Chicago 20-2 in a three-game sweep at Toronto in April.

Toronto took a 2-0 lead on Merrifield’s two-run, bases-loaded double in the fourth against Lucas Giolito.