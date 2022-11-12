Haas Boss Gives Peculiar Take On Kevin Magnussen's Pole Position: 'When It Rains Soup...'

Haas' Kevin Magnussen shocked F1 fans around the world by claiming a surprising pole position during the Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying on November 11. This was the Danish driver's first pole position after 142 race weekends, the third-longest wait an F1 driver has had to achieve this massive feat. Following Magnussen and Haas F1's incredible accomplishment, team principal Guenther Steiner give a hilarious take on his driver's pole position.

'When it rains soup, you need to have...': Steiner

Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner gave one of the most peculiar analyses of Kevin Magnussen's stunning pole position as he said, "When it rains soup, you need to have a spoon! And we had a spoon ready today." Considering Haas' sheer lack of pace as compared to most other teams, they undoubtedly needed a huge amount of luck to go their way if they were to claim pole position.

While they had all the luck in the world, they also made the most of their opportunity by getting their driver out at the right time and on the right tyre. After Magnussen had worked incredibly hard during the first and second sessions of the Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying to get out of Q1 and Q2, Haas brilliantly anticipated the timing of the rain as they made sure to get their Danish driver first out on track for his lap in Q3.

Magnussen used the advantage of the conditions brilliantly as he set the fastest lap time among everyone on the first run. With no other driver improving because of the deteriorating conditions, it meant that both Haas and Magnussen had claimed their first pole position in F1.

The feat was so surprising for Magnussen as he was in disbelief on the team radio when he was told that he was in P1. On being told that he clocked the fastest lap time, the 30-year-old replied, "You’re kidding" before adding, "I have never felt like this in my life." The emotions did not end there for Magnussen as he celebrated by making faces in front of the camera after he got back in his garage.