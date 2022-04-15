Haas F1 Rejects Urakali's Request To Repay Sponsorship Money Over Mazepin's Ties To Russia

The Haas F1 team has already made a good start to their Formula 1 season with the returning Kevin Magnussen scoring points for the team. Besides fighting for position and points on track the team is also facing a battle against their former sponsors Uralkali off the track. According to a report published by motorsport.com the Haas F1 team has rejected former title sponsor Uralkali's demand for a refund of $13 million and asked for compensation from the Russian company.

F1 news: Haas F1 fight former sponsor Uralkali

Ahead of the start of the F1 2022 season Haas F1 team dropped Uralkali as their sponsors due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The team also dropped Nikita Mazepin as their driver replacing him with Kevin Magnussen. As per the report Mazepins demanded a full refund of the money it had paid after signing a deal at the start of the 2021 season. However Haas F1 team is refusing to refund any of the money it received with the report quoting a letter from the F1 team to the Russian company that says a clause in the sponsorship agreement stating Uralkali could not "injure, bring into dispute, ridicule, or lessen the public reputation, goodwill of favourable image of Haas.

The report further states that Haas is also looking to regain the losses it believes would have been made had Uralkali stayed on as title sponsor, with the amount going upto 8 million Euros (roughly $8.7 million). Haas has also cited Uralkali's close ties to the Kremlin and the fact that both Mazepins have been sanctioned, though that did not happen until four days after the contracts had been terminated.

Nikita Mazepin's properties seized by Italian police

The report published by CNN shows the statement released by the Italian financial police which read "A real estate asset worth approximately 105 million euro has been frozen because the property is attributable to the Russian billionaire Dmitry Arkadievich Mazepin and his son Nikita Dmitrievich Mazepin, until March 5 a Formula 1 driver of the Haas F1 Team."

The statement further read "The property is a residential compound in Portisco, Sardinia. The two Mazepins are among the Russians targeted by sanctions by the European Union. The ownership of the Sardinian real estate is connected to the Mazepins via a "foreign company".