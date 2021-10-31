Haas' Gunther Steiner Optimistic About 2022 F1 Season Amid Having Scored No Points In 2021

It has been a tough and torrid time for the Haas Formula 1 team over the past couple of seasons. They have only scored three points since the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix with all those points being taken in the 2020 season itself. Their rookie lineup of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin are yet to score a single point in 2021 meaning that Haas is the only team on the grid to get off the mark for this season. It is believed that their poor performances this season are down to the fact that they chose to not develop 2021's VF-21 package and focus their attention on their challenger for Formula 1’s radical new 2022 regulations instead.

According to Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner, the development of the car based on 2022's new regulations is going very well and he expects those developments to propel Haas back into the midfield battle and help them rediscover their form from a few years ago. "The ’22 car’s development is going well, we are making progress each wind tunnel session," Steiner told formula1.com, before comparing the current situation to when Haas first entered the sport in 2016. "It’s a little bit like ’15 or ’16 to me, but to say how good we are, I have no idea, because I don’t know how good the other nine teams are. But as a team, we work now again like we did in ’15, ’16 and ’17 (with) the technical team in Italy, and I’m cautiously optimistic that we will be in the midfield again next year."

You could bolster everything, always

Guenther Steiner then talked about the improvements they required and said that they were well prepared to compete up the grid next year. "You could bolster everything, always," said Steiner to the Formula 1 website. "You can always do better, but I think the other aspects of the team, they are in good shape I would say. The race team is in good shape and there will be no big changes there. I think we will be ready,” he added.

He then said that there are still a lot of people from 2018 when they finished fifth in the championship, so those people are still 'good' and they haven’t forgotten how to do what they did to get them up the grid. Lastly, he said that he relies on those people and that he is confident they can pull it off again, that they will have good results, and that while the team may not finish fifth but they will at least move up the field and start competing for more.

(Image: formula1.com)