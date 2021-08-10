Indian wrestler and Olympic silver medalist Ravi Kumar Dahiya spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday where he thanked the nation for the love and support that was showered on him after his historic win and opened up on his plans for the future including the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"I am feeling very happy. I am very happy that I won a medal for India. There is nothing bigger than winning a Gold medal for the country. I have won a silver, but next time I will win a Gold medal for the country," he said.

Sharing his future plans, the wrestler stated that his first program was to go home and attend a function in his village which has been organized by the CM.

"On 18th, I am going home, after that I will make my plan for the future. I reached there (Olympics) with one goal, that I have to give my 100% and win a Gold medal for India. But there must have been something lacking because that could not happen. There was no other thought in my mind at that time, I only wanted to win," he shared.

He also revealed that PM Modi had called him and had spoken to him after his victory. He told Republic TV, "For a player, it is a big thing that PM called me himself. Next time when we will go to Paris, we will work more and will win Gold to make the country proud. Wrestling Federation of India, SAI, they all supported me. Many facilities are coming, our federation is doing so much work for us. When I was young, I had learned by only looking at my seniors."

Concluding with a message for India, Ravi Kumar Dahiya said, "I only want to say that work hard and make a goal and make the country proud. When PM talks to us, the motivation increases and it feels good. I want to thank the nation. All of you have given me a lot of respect and love. For that I thank everyone."

Ravi Dahiya clinches silver at Tokyo Olympics

Ravi Dahiya on Thursday bagged a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after he went down fighting two-time wrestling world champion Zavur Uguev from the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) by 7-4 in the final of 57 kg freestyle category. With this, Ravi Dahiya becomes only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympics games after Sushil Kumar's silver at the London Olympics 2012. His medal was also India's second silver at Tokyo Olympics 2020 after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu.