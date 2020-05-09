HAE Vs KIH Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

The Hanwha Eagles will face off against the Kiwoom Heroes on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in the 39th season of the Korean Baseball League. The Eagles vs Heroes game is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm IST at the Gocheok Sky Stadium. Here is the HAE vs KIH Dream11 prediction, HAE vs KIH Dream11 team and HAE vs KIH Dream11 top picks for this intriguing game.

HAE vs KIH Dream11 prediction: Form guide

The HAE vs KIH Dream11 prediction builds up for a rather enticing encounter considering the two teams played each other on Friday, May 8. The Kiwoom Heroes got the better of Hanwha Eagles in that previous encounter with the final score 5-3 as they moved into third place on the KBO League table with three wins in their last four games. The Eagles sit one spot below in fourth place with two wins and two losses but would be hoping to bounce back from their defeat.

HAE vs KIH Dream11 prediction: HAE vs KIH Dream11 team

HAE vs KIH Dream11 team for Hanwha Eagles

Jung Eun-Won, Jung Jin-Ho, Jared Hoying, Lee Sung-Yeol, Song Kwang-Min, Kim Tae-Kyun, Oh Sun Jin, Lee Hae-Chang, Lee Yong-Kyu, Jang Min-Jae

HAE vs KIH Dream11 team for Kiwoom Heroes

Seo Geon-Chang, Kim Ha-Seong, Lee Jung-Hoo, Park Byung-Ho, Park Dong-Won, Kim Gyu-Min, Taylor Motter, Lim Byeong-Wuk, Lee Ji-Young Lee Seung Ho

HAE vs KIH Dream11 team: HAE vs KIH Dream11 top picks

Here is the HAE vs KIH Dream11 team that could fetch Dream11 users the maximum points

Outfielders: L Jung-Hoo (VC), J Hoying, J Jin-Ho

Infielders: K Ha-Seong, S Keon, J Eun-Won (C), S Kwang

Pitcher: P Yoon-Chul

Catcher: L Ji-young

HAE vs KIH Dream11 prediction: HAE vs KIH Dream11 top picks

Top picks for Hanwha Eagles - J Eun-Won, J Hoying

Top picks for Kiwoom Heroes - L-Jung Hoo, K Ha-Seong

HAE vs KIH Dream11 prediction

Our HAE vs KIH Dream11 prediction is that Kiwoom Heroes will pick up the win.

NOTE: The HAE vs KIH Dream11 team and HAE vs KIH Dream11 prediction are based on our own analysis. The HAE vs KIH Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.