HAE Vs KTW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Korean Baseball League Live Game Info

Hanwha Eagles squaring off against Kt Wiz at South Korea in the Korean Baseball League 2020. Hanwha Eagles are currently on the sixth spot of the league points table. Hanwha Eagles have managed to win five wins and have lost 7 so far. Hanwha Eagles have maintained a winning percentage of 0.417.

Kt Wiz are on the eighth place in South Korea, KBO Regular Season points table of 2020. Kt Wiz have played a total of eleven matches, out of which KTW has succeeded in four matches and has defeated in seven matches. KTW have maintained a winning percentage of 0.363.

Also Read | Atletico React To Clattenburg Admitting Real Madrid's Goal In 2016 UCL Final Was Offside

The game will commence on Tuesday, May 19 at 3:00 PM IST. Fans can play the HAE vs KTW Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the HAE vs KTW Dream11 prediction, the HAE vs KTW Dream11 top picks and HAE vs KTW Dream11 team.

Also Read | Xavi Believes Mane And Aubemayang Won't Fit At Barcelona, Wants Neymar Back

HAE vs KTW Dream11 top picks

Song Kwang Min

Lee Yong Kyu

Kang Baek-ho

Hwang Jae-gyun

Sim Woo-jun

Also Read | Ex-Arsenal Striker Nicklas Bendtner Reveals He Blew Close To £6 Million In Texas Hold 'Em

Squads to make HAE vs KTW Dream11 team

HAE vs KTW Dream11 team: Hanwha Eagles Full Squad

Jung Jin-ho, Choi Jin-haeng, Jang Jin-hyuk, Jang Woon-ho, Jared Hoying, Yoo Jang-hyeok, Lee Dong-hoon, Lee Yong-kyu, Kim Min-ha, Kim Moon-ho, Song Kwang-min, Oh Sun-jin, Lee Sung-yeol, Noh Si-hwan, Kim Hoe-sung, Kim Tae-kyun, Jung Eun-won, Ha Ju-suk, Jang Min-Jae, Jang Shi-hwan, Im Joon-seop, Chad Bell, Ahn Young-Myung, Yoon Ho-sol, Shin Jung-rak, Warwick Saupold, Park Yoon-Chul, Park Sang-won, Park Joo-hong, Lee Hyun-ho, Lee Tae-yang, Kim Ee-whan, Kim Jin-young, Kim Bum-soo, Kim Min-woo, Jung Woo

HAE vs KTW Dream11 team: Kt Wiz Full Squad

Mel Rojas Jr, Kim Min-hyeok, Kang Baek-ho, Bae Jeong-dae, Jo Yong-ho, Yoo Han-joon, Song Min-seop, Park Kyung-soo, Sim Woo-jun, Park Seung-wook, Oh Tae-gon, Moon Sang-cheol, Kim Sung-hoon, Kim Byung-hee, Kang Min-gook, Hwang Jae-gyun, Son Dong-hyun, Lee Sun-woo, Lee Dae-eun, Lee Sang-hwa, Kim Min, Kim Jae-yoon, Kim Min-soo, Jung Sung-gon, Ju Kwon, Jeon Yoo-soo, Ha Joon-ho, Odrisamer Despaigne, William Cuevas, Bae Je-seong, So Hyeong-jun, Ryu Hee-woon, Ahn Seung-han, Lee Joon-soo, Jang Sung-woo, Kang Hyeon-woo, Hur Do-hwan

HAE vs KTW Dream11 prediction

HAE are likely to win this match.

Note: The HAE vs KTW Dream11 prediction, HAE vs KTW Dream11 top picks and HAE vs KTW Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HAE vs KTW Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.