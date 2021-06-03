Hamilton And Vettel Play Bumper Cars At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2017 In Classic Throwback

F1 returns to the famous streets of Baku this year after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With a long start-finish straight, the Baku City Circuit has witnessed some of the most fascinating high-speed battles and overtakes. Ahead of this weekend's race in Baku, here is a look at one of the greatest moments in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix history: Title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel playing bumper cars in 2017.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2017: Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton leads race from the start

Even though Lewis Hamilton has dominated the F1 Drivers' Championships for most of the past decade, having won six in seven years, the 2017 F1 championship was perhaps the tensest. Prior to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2017, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel (141) was leading the F1 standings by 12 points from Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (129). Hamilton's race week got off to the perfect start as he qualified on pole. Meanwhile, Vettel qualified in fourth place.

Hamilton got off to a great start as he led the race from his teammate Valtteri Bottas followed by the two Ferraris. However, Vettel found himself in second place in no time as a collision took place between second-placed Bottas and third-placed Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen on the opening lap. While the two title rivals had a tense battle throughout the race, things got nasty during the safety car period.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2017 major talking point: Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel play bumper cars during safety car period

While an insanely chaotic Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2017 provided several talking points, there was no doubt that the biggest talking point was the clash between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel. During the safety car period, Vettel slammed into the back of Hamilton's car as they prepared for the restart. Then Vettel pulled his Ferrari alongside Hamilton's Mercedes and gesticulated at him. While collisions are common in F1 this was undoubtedly different.

It was an astonishing moment. This was one moment where the driver made a conscious decision, seemingly in anger, to turn his steering wheel to collide with another. Both drivers called each others' actions a disgrace after the race. Vettel accused Hamilton of brake testing him while Hamilton accused Vettel of deliberately driving into the back of his car.

With the two making contact the race did not end well for either of them. Hamilton was forced to pit because of a loose headrest while Vettel had a 10 second stop and go penalty. Vettel eventually finished the race fourth while Hamilton finished one spot behind him. As a result, Vettel (153) increased his lead in the F1 standings by 14 points from Hamilton (139).

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 schedule

Friday, June 4

Free Practice One: 2:00 PM IST to 3:00 PM IST

Free Practice Two: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST

Saturday, June 5

Free Practice Three: 2:30 PM IST to 3:30 PM IST

Qualifying: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST

Sunday, June 6

Main Race: 5:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST