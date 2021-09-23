Hamilton Claims Pressure Getting To Verstappen; Red Bull Driver Says 'he Doesn't Know Me'

The top two drivers in the F1 championship standings had a coming together the last time they were racing. On September 12, at Monza, in lap 26 of the race, Hamilton emerged from the pitlane, after his slow pit-stop and rejoined the track, behind McLaren’s Lando Norris and in a wheel-to-wheel battle with Max Verstappen. As they approached Turn 2, Verstappen was forced wide by Hamilton after he found no space from outside the line. This made their rear wheels collide and launched the Red Bull car over the top of Hamilton’s Mercedes.

Speaking recently about the incidents that have happened between the two rivals, Hamilton said that they will continue to race each other "hard but fair". He also said that they will both be professional and he never expects a driver to back down.

“What is important is that we continue to race hard, but fair," Hamilton told Formula1.com. "I have no doubts that we will both be professional and learn from the past. I never expect a driver to back down. That’s not how I approach racing with any drivers. I think ultimately we all have to be smart and know there is a time you’re not going to make a corner but it’s all about making sure you live to fight at the next corner. That’s really just through experience you find that balance and you know it’s not all won on one corner, so there will be other opportunities."

Hamilton said that knows what it is like to have to fight for a first championship and the eagerness and how Verstappen is going through lots of different experiences and emotions during that time. He said that he believes that they both will continue to get stronger and he's hopeful that they won’t have any more incidents through the year.

Is the pressure getting to Verstappen?

When asked if Lewis thinks the pressure is catching up with Max a bit as they get to the end of the season, Hamilton replied:

Obviously he won’t admit to it and I’m not going to make an assumption but I’m just saying I remember what it was like when I had my first one and it definitely mounted up.

Hamilton said that it was difficult and intense and that he was going through a lot of different emotions. He admitted that he didn’t always handle it the best and that it is to be expected. He then added that there’s a lot of pressure when you’re working in a big team and a lot of self-expectation because of the desire to win as big as possible so he said that he empathises and understands that, but he also knows that they will continue to grow from the experiences.

Verstappen brushes off Hamilton’s suggestion that pressure is getting to him

Upon hearing what Hamilton has to say, the Dutchman responded sarcastically telling Formula1.com, "Yeah, I’m so nervous, I can hardly sleep. It’s so horrible to fight for a title. I really hate it. Yeah." But then he started talking seriously brushing aside what Lewis had suggested regarding the pressure getting to the Red Bull driver.

No, I think if someone really knows me, I’m very relaxed about all those things and I really can’t be bothered you know I’m very chilled. It’s the best feeling ever to have a car, a great car where you go into every weekend and you can fight for a win. It doesn’t matter if you’re just leading a championship or not, those comments I mean it just shows you that he doesn’t really know me, which is fine, I don’t need to know him, how he is fully. I just focus on myself and I really enjoy it out there at the front and of course, hopefully, we can do it for a really long time.

(Image: AP)