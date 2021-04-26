Hamilton Pays Musical Tribute To David Bowie On Guitar He Was Gifted Before Portuguese GP

Ahead of this weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix, Sir Lewis Hamilton showed that he is far more talented than just being a racer. F1 is currently on a one week break after a thrilling Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last week. During this break, Lewis Hamilton paid a musical tribute to English singer and songwriter David Bowie using the guitar he gifted.

Lewis Hamilton Instagram: David Bowie guitar

The seven-time F1 Driver's Champion took to his Instagram and Twitter handles to pay a lovely tribute to David Bowie, who passed away on January 10, 2016. Hamilton made this tribute because he never got to thank Bowie or his family for the guitar he was gifted. The Lewis Hamilton Instagram post can be seen below:

Fans praise Lewis Hamilton for his talents as he plays David Bowie guitar

Even though Lewis Hamilton acknowledged that he was not the best at playing the guitar, fans thought otherwise. Manchester United legend Louis Saha replied,

Similarly, other fans wrote:

While it remains to be seen what career Lewis Hamilton pursues after F1, the Brit will look to extend his F1 Driver's Championship lead this weekend at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Portuguese Grand Prix schedule: Portuguese Grand Prix time UK

The Portuguese Grand Prix will take place from April 30-2 May at the Algarve International Circuit. The Portuguese Grand Prix schedule of all the sessions and the race are given below in both UK time and IST.

Friday, April 30

Free Practice 1: 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM IST (11:30 AM to 12:30 PM BST)

Free Practice 2: 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM IST (3:00 PM to 4:00 PM BST)

Saturday, May 1

Free Practice 3: 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM IST (12:00 PM to 1:00 PM BST)

Qualifying: 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM IST (3:00 PM to 4:00 PM BST)

Sunday, May 2

Race: 7:30 PM IST to 9:30 PM IST (3:00 PM to 5 PM BST)

F1 Driver's Championship standings update: Lewis Hamilton leads with Max Verstappen close behind

Last weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2021 produced one of the greatest races in a long time as Red Bull and Max Verstappen finally showed their might as they emerged victorious. Verstappen, starting third, overtook teammate Sergio Perez and Hamilton for the lead into the first corner and maintained it until the chequered flag. As a result, Hamilton's (44) lead in the Driver's Championship reduced to one point from Verstappen (43).