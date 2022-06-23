Hamilton's Former Mercedes Teammate Bottas Almost Quit F1 As He 'couldn’t Beat Lewis'

Alfa Romeo Racing driver Valtteri Bottas almost quit F1 during his time at Mercedes as he could not defeat teammate Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time champion. Considering the calibre of the Brit, the Finn was always going to be under pressure after moving from Williams to the Silver Arrows as he was always going to be compared to Hamilton.

Valtteri Bottas almost quit F1 during time at Mercedes

While speaking to the Motor Sport Magazine podcast, Valtteri Bottas said, "At the end of 2018, I almost stopped, it was so close. Just because of the fact that I couldn’t understand and take the fact that I couldn’t beat Lewis in those two years. I put so much pressure on myself. Towards the end of ’18, especially when I started to have the support role in the team, I really couldn’t take it, I really struggled. It was not fun."

After clinching three victories in the 2017 season, Bottas was expected to perform better in the next. However, he witnessed a dip in form as he finished fifth in the championship with no wins, the same year that Lewis Hamilton defeated Sebastian Vettel to win the championship. Bottas then went on to reveal how he lost interest in the sport because of his struggles to perform at his best.

"The last four or five races of ’18 were more painful because you should enjoy F1 and it is pretty cool, but it wasn’t that at all," explained the Finn. "So I had a good break between the two seasons and really had to think things through. The human mind is strange in a way that sometimes you go into dark places. You lose the joy in things and I just completely lost the joy of F1 and racing in F1. I was almost angry at F1."

After five seasons with Mercedes from 2017 to 2021, the team decided to switch Valtteri Bottas for rising star George Russell. As a result, the Finn then ended up joining Alfa Romeo, with whom he scored 46 points after the first nine races.

Valtteri Bottas explains the challenge of facing Lewis Hamilton

After explaining that 2019 was his best year when he won four races, Valtteri Bottas gave an insight into what it was like to face Lewis Hamilton. "Lewis had been part of [Mercedes] for a long time. As a driver and, as a person in the team, he’s the dominant person. So it’s quite difficult to step up, and I never could really step up in a way that I wanted alongside Lewis because the team was so welded in, and… he’s Lewis. So it’s like, everyone looks up to him almost. So that’s how it goes."