Handball Set For Boost In India As National, International Bodies Discuss The Road Ahead

Anandeshwar Pandey, the Executive Director of Handball Federation of India (HFI) met Hassan Moustafa, International Handball Federation’s (IHF) President. They met on the sidelines of the Tokyo Olympics. The two discussed the path to booth the growth of handball in India.

Handball set for a boost in India as HFI official discusses the road ahead with IHF President

The meeting between Pandey and Moustafa involved discussing how IHF can extend support to Indian handball players with international exposure opportunities. There was also discussion on providing top foreign coaches and experts to train local coaches and technical officials by helping them to upscale their coaching and sport skills. Pandey said, “It was a very meaningful meeting with the President. We have so much potential in handball in India, it just needs some backing and efforts in the right direction. IHF is very much interested in supporting us in order to popularize this sport in the country. We also discussed how IHF can help us in our mission to further take this sport to new heights.”

IHF to support Premier Handball League in India; financial sustainability to be made priority for players

The IHF has promised to support the Premier Handball League (PHL) which was recently launched in India. This is expected to push the growth of the sport in India and also attract players to take it up professionally. Handball has also been included in Khelo India. Pandey further said, “The league will definitely play a crucial role in developing this sport. We had a detailed discussion on PHL during the meeting and IHF is ready to support in every possible way, knowing that the league will hold us in creating a large pool of talented players and also giving them much-needed financial stability in their careers”.

Bluesport Entertainment Pvt Ltd, official license holders under the aegis of HFI, is looking to transform the scale of handball sport in India. They also want to ensure better financial sustainability of the players and the entire sports ecosystem as well. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has identified handball as a priority sport under Target Olympic Podium Scheme. There are currently 80 thousand players in the country for this sport.

(IMAGE: DANAONCUP/ ANANDESHWAR PANDEY / FACEBOOK)