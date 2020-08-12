Hard Knocks Provides A Glimpse Of NFL's COVID-19 Testing Procedure: Watch

The year 2020 has been an entirely different experience for most in the sports community - be it the professional teams or the fans. Just like major leagues across the globe, the NFL suffered drastically due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From a virtual 2020 Draft to the cancellation of preseason activities, the NFL has been forced to alter the upcoming season due to the pandemic. With the NFL bracing for a season with little to no fans in the stadiums, HBO dropped its first episode of the 15th season of sports docuseries, Hard Knocks.

Exploring the LA Chargers and the LA Rams, the first episode of Hard Knocks dropped on Tuesday, August 12. With not much football action to explore, the episode revolved around both teams' efforts to ensure player safety amid the pandemic, team video conferences and even a behind-the-scenes of team meetings. However, the biggest talking point of the first episode was the league's take on the COVID-19 testing procedure for its players.

Hard Knocks explores NFL COVID-19 testing

Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn set the tone for the next 58 minutes with his big revelation. Lynn admitted he had coronavirus during the offseason. “I can’t promise you you’re not going to get infected. I got infected,” Lynn said in the first episode of Hard Knocks. Lynn also recalled how he felt like an outcast in quarantine. "You're used to fixing the problem. Now I'm the problem."

The teaser for the first episode released earlier this week provided a glimpse of the tedious COVID-19 testing procedures deployed for every single player, coach and team staff members. The clip follows Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward Jr through his testing procedure which involves nasal swab and blood antibody tests.

Players, coaches and some team staff members are tested daily for at least the first two weeks of training camps. Post the initial two weeks, the testing frequency will be reduced to every other day depending on the rate of positive tests. The NFL and the NFLPA are currently in discussions about the daily testing protocol for players and staff members.

The Rams and the Chargers were both bracing for big 2020 season after their joint move to the SoFi Stadium. Instead, both teams will be looking to navigate past the pandemic, social distancing guidelines and testing protocols, among other things.

(Image Credits: AP)