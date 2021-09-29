Philippines Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has finally decided to hang up his gloves to focus on his political career. Known as on of the most offensive boxer in the sport, Manny Pacquiao announced his retirement from the ring in a 14-minute video posted on his official Facebook page. Manny Pacquiao retirement news comes after the boxer was defeat by Cuban boxer Yordenis Ugas in Paradise, Nevada on 21 August. The younger Cuban boxer beat Pacquiao by unanimous decision, retaining his WBA welterweight title. The fight was also Pacquiao’s first in more than two years.

Taking to Twitter, Manny Pacquiao wrote

"To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but I’m at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing".

Manny Pacquiao retirement news

Manny Pacquiao in the video said, “Thank you for changing my life, when my family was desperate, you gave us hope, you gave me the chance to fight my way out of poverty. Because of you, I was able to inspire people all over the world. Because of you I have been given the courage to change more lives. I will never forget what I have done and accomplished in my life that I can’t imagine.”

Pacquaio had hinted at retirement recently. It also had been expected because he is setting his sights on a bigger political battlefield. Earlier this month, he accepted his political party's nomination and declared that he will run for the Philippines president in the May 2022 elections.

Manny Pacquiao career

Talking about Manny Pacquiao boxing career and his age, the 42-year-old made his professional boxing debut as a junior flyweight in 1995 and went on to become one of the world's highest-paid athletes. In a career that lasted for 72-fights, Manny Pacquiao had 62 wins, eight losses and two draws. Of those 62 wins, 39 were by knockout and 23 by decision. He won 12 world titles. is the only fighter in history to win titles in eight different weight classes has brought honour to his Southeast Asian nation, where he is known by his monikers Pacman, People's Champ and National Fist.