Hardik Pandya Opens Up On Gujarat Titans' Maiden IPL Title, Team's Legacy & More

Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) to win the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. Gujarat beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets to lift their maiden title in their first-ever IPL campaign. The Hardik Pandya-led team is only the second franchise in the competition's history to win the title in their first season.

Hardik Pandya, speaking on the win, said the Titans have set a fantastic example for other teams around the world by demonstrating how to form a strong unit with genuine individuals. He also discussed his relationship with head coach Ashish Nehra, claiming that the two share a similar philosophy. Hardik stated that they wanted to construct a team with proper bowlers who could win games on their own since they feel bowlers are the ones who win team matches in the shortest format of the game.

"The kind of support, from the whole support staff to players have shown to each other has been fantastic. This is the right example for every team in the world that if you can play as a team, if you can kind of built a good unit with genuine people around you, a lot of wonders can happen. I and Ashu pa are similar in terms of thinking. We like to have proper bowlers who can win you matches on their own. I have seen in T20 cricket that bowlers win you games despite it being a batters game," Hardik said in his post-match interview.

Hardik on his relationship with coach Nehra and mentor Gary

Hardik credited the victory to the support staff, saying that everyone contributed from the bottom of their hearts to ensure that the players were comfortable and felt at ease. He also talked about his discussions with head coach Ashish Nehra and batting coach Gary Kirsten. He said they would always discuss the shortcomings after every match no matter the result and would work on finding ways to improve.

"It was all about finding ways to get better. A lot of the time, especially after losing games, we always discussed our shortcomings and how we could improve as a whole unit. And the credit goes to the support staff from Ashish [Nehra] to Ashish Kapoor, Gary, the physios, to the masseuse, the logistic team, everyone chipped in from the bottom of their hearts to make sure the players were comfortable and they felt at home," he added.

Hardik on team's 'legacy' created in IPL 2022

Hardik commented about how they talked about establishing a legacy for future generations to remember about the squad that won the championship in their first year. The Gujarat-born cricketer also highlighted how he has played in five IPL finals and has won all of them.

"Obviously, I count myself lucky to have played in five IPL finals and to have won them all. It's exciting. Of course, it's special because we discussed leaving a legacy for future generations to remember about this team, who came in and won the championship in their first year," Hardik said.

IPL 2022 Final: RR vs GT

Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson had won the toss and decided to bat first earlier in the game. For the Men in Pink, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler opened the innings. Yash Dayal took the first wicket, dismissing Jaiswal for 22 off 16 balls in the fourth over. Sanju Samson was bowled by Hardik Pandya in the ninth over for 14 runs off 11 balls. Rashid Khan knocked Devdutt Padikkal out for just two runs.

Pandya then dismissed Buttler for 39 runs off 35 balls. Shimron Hetmyer and Ravichandran Ashwin were the next batters to leave as they were dismissed by Pandya and Sai Kishore. Trent Boult and Obed McCoy followed suit, scoring 11 and 8 runs, respectively. Before being removed by Mohammed Shami in the last over, Riyan Parag scored 15 from 11 balls. Rajasthan's innings ended with a score of 130/9 in 20 overs.

Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha opened the batting for Gujarat in the second innings. Prasidh Krishna struck early on, dismissing Saha for just 5 runs. Matthew Wade was the next batter to be dismissed as he went for 8 runs off 10 balls. Hardik Pandya then formed an important partnership with Shubman Gill to help Gujarat get closer to the target. Yuzvendra Chahal, however, removed Pandya for 34 off 30 balls and brought RR back into the game.

The game was finally clinched for Gujarat by Gill and David Miller, who together chased down the remaining number of runs with 11 balls remaining. While Gill scored an unbeaten 45 runs, Miller struck 35 runs off 19 balls to help Gujarat win their first title.