'Hardwork Has Finally Paid Off': Neeraj Chopra's Uncle Reacts To World Championship Silver

It was a historic Sunday for India in the Javelin throw event with Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra winning a silver medal at the World Athletics Championship. The Indian athlete secured the second spot with his massive fourth-attempt throw of 88.13m. By securing the silver medal, Neeraj Chopra became India's first ever track and field athlete to take the silver medal in the World Championships. He is also the second Indian to bag a podium finish after the legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George, who finished third in the Paris Worlds in 2003.

Neeraj Chopra wins silver: Family reacts to the historic feat

Neeraj Chopra's uncle Bhim Chopra was elated with the achievement. While speaking about the feat he said, "First of all I want to thank the people of the country for showing their support. We now have two World Championship medals. We spoke to him before the final and he was positive and also excited to do well which he did. After Tokyo Olympics, he was abroad practising and the result of his hard work saw him in a silver medal.

#WATCH Family and friends celebrate Neeraj Chopra's silver medal win in the World Athletics Championships at his hometown in Panipat, #Haryana



Neeraj Chopra secured 2nd position with his 4th throw of 88.13 meters in the men's Javelin finals.

Neeraj Chopra's mother Saroj Devi while praising her son for his historic achievement said, "I am very happy with his win. I don't know about the gold but was confident that he will win the medal. Everyone is working hard and the rest is up to god but he did all the hard work."

World Athletics Championship: Timeline of Neeraj Chopra's Silver Medal feat

Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final with a season-best throw of 89.94m, Coming to the finals the Olympic Champion (Chopra) started the event with a fouled throw in his first attempt. After the end of the first attempt, it was Anderson Peters of Granada who was in the lead with 90.21 m. In his second attempt, the 24-year-old threw the javelin to a distance of 82.39m. In the third attempt, Neeraj Chopra hit the mark of 86.37m to keep himself in medal contention. Chopra made a big comeback in his fourth attempt with a massive throw of 88.13m moving him to the second spot. The fifth and the sixth attempt ended as fouls.