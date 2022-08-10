Harika Dronavalli Wins Dream Chess Olympiad Medal While Being 9 Months Pregnant

Indian grandmaster Harika Dronavalli achieved the ultimate dream on Tuesday following the conclusion of the 44th Chess Olympiad as she bagged a medal while being nine months pregnant. The 31-year-old took to social media on August 10 to express her delight in doing so.

Dronavalli reveals delight on winning Chess Olympiad medal

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Harika Dronavalli wrote,

"It's been 18 years since my debut in the Indian women's chess team at the age of 13, and having played 9 olympiads so far, I always dreamt about being on the podium for the Indian women's team and finally made it this time." "It's more emotional because I made it at nine months of pregnancy. When I heard about Olympiad being held in India and when my doctor said that it's possible to play if I stay healthy without any complications. Since then my life revolved around making it to the Olympiad and winning the medal." "My every single step has been dedicated to making it possible. No baby showers, no parties, no celebrations. I decided everything will only be after winning the medal. I kept working every single day to make sure that I perform well. I literally lived for this moment for the past few months and yes I made it. First ever Olympiad medal for Indian women's chess team."

44th Chess Olympiad: India wins two bronze medals

India 'A' women's team comprising Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali, Koneru Humphy, Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni won the bronze medal in the women's section. They also had a chance to win the all-important gold medal, had they avoided a 3-1 defeat to the United States in the 11th and final round.

On the other hand, India 'B' team also won a bronze medal in the open section. The young team comprising three 16-year-olds (D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Raunak Sadhwani) and 18-year-old Nihal Sarin not only clinched the bronze medal, but also beat the senior India 'A' team, who finished fourth. The 'A' team comprised second top-rated Indian Vidit Gujarathi, P. Harikrishna, Arjun Erigaisi, S. L. Narayanan and K. Sasikiran.