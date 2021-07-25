Haryana CM Khattar Congratulates Wrestler Priya Malik For Striking Gold In Hungary

The Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar has come forward and congratulated wrestler Priya Malik for striking gold at the World Cadet Wrestling Championships hosted in Hungary on Sunday.

Priya Malik won the women's 73 kg weight category gold medal by getting the better of Belarus wrestler Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the final.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar congratulates Priya Malik

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar termed Priya Malik as the 'daughter' of both India and Haryana and then gave special mention to the wrestler for glorifying both the nation as well as the state by winning the 73 kg weight category in wrestling in Hungary.

Priya Malik's consistent gold medal-winning performances

Priya Malik's gold medal win in Budapest is no mean feat as she has been striking gold on a regular basis. Priya Malik has won the gold medal in the 2019 edition of Khelo India in Pune and then went on to clinch gold in the very same year at the 17th School Games that were held in Delhi. Apart from these wins, Priya also won two more gold medals the following year i.e. 2020.

Her next two gold medal triumphs came at the National Cadet Championship in Patna as well as at the National School Games respectively.

Meanwhile, it has also been learned that by the virtue of this outstanding win, Priya Malik has also become the first athlete to win a gold medal for India in World Wrestling Championship.

Prior to Priya Malik's golden run, another Indian wrestler- Varsha had won the bronze medal on Thursday by overcoming Turkey's Duygu Gen in the 65kg category.

Priya Malik's gold medal win has come just at a time when the entire nation is carried away by the euphoria of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's silver medal win at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Saturday.

Courtesy of these two triumphs, India is celebrating both colossal achievements in a span of two days with the two biggest prizes in any event i.e. gold & silver.