Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Lauds Bajrang Punia's Bronze Win At Tokyo Olympics

Bajrang Punia made India proud after bagging a bronze at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Games. Bajrang took on and dominated over Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov by 8-0 in men's 65kg freestyle wrestling match. After the match, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar shared his expressions and sand stated that Punia's performance made Haryana proud. He announced cash awards to all medal earners.

Haryana CM announces felicitation ceremony for athletes

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar lauded the performance of Bajrang Punia as he claimed bronze at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He expressed that Punia's performance had made the whole country and Haryana proud. Khattar ensured that the government would serve any assistance that could be provided to churn champions like Punia. He announced that on August 13 at around 12:00 pm, a felicitation ceremony would be organized to commemorate the contribution of the players at the Tokyo Games. Khattar also stated that all players would be invited and prize money would also be announced to every player who won medals. The ceremony would take place at the Indradhanush Stadium at Panchkula.

Bajrang Punia's performance today

Bajrang Punia on Saturday ensured India its 6th medal at the Tokyo Olympics as he defeated Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov by 8-0 in men's 65kg freestyle bout. With this, Bajrang Punia became the second wrestler to reach the podium at the Tokyo Olympics. The 27-years-old dominated from the start. Punia had brought on his attacking game and got an early lead of two points in period 1 over Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov. Ultimately, Punia stretched his lead to 8 and did not concede even a single point to Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov.



Talking to ANI, Bajrang Punia's father Balwan Singh expressed his confidence that his son will not return empty-handed. "In the morning Bajrang called me and he was looking happy. I said 'You didn't play your game. I watched all your three matches and you were not playing your usual self. You were just playing mentally and couldn't attack properly," Balwan Singh told ANI on Saturday.

Image Credits - PTI