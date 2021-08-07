Haryana CM To Award Neeraj Chopra Rs. 6 Crore For Winning Gold At Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra made history at the Tokyo Olympics as he won India's first gold medal on August 8. In the process, he ended the country's 100-year-long wait of winning a medal in athletics. Moreover, Neeraj also became only the second individual Indian athlete to win a gold medal for India at an Olympics event. The other Indian to win a gold at the mega event was Abhinav Bindra, who won the shooting event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Manohar Lal Khattar announces Rs 6. crore cash price for Neeraj Chopra

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced a massive cash price for Neeraj Chopra after he won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The Haryana government will award Neeraj with Rs. 6 crores for winning the medal in the men's javelin throw. The 23-year old registered a best attempt of 87.58 to beat the Czech Republic's duo of Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely to clinch the gold medal

The Haryana CM said, "As per our policy, we will reward Neeraj Chopra with Rs. 6 crores. We will also give a Class 1 job to Neeraj at an athletics facility in Panchkula by making him the head." Even though Neeraj is from Panipat, the Haryana CM said that the athletics facility would be made in Panchkula because that is the place he had been practising all his life.

Neeraj Chopra will be given Rs 6 crore & a class I category job as per our policy. We will be building a Centre of Excellence for athletes in Panchkula, where he will be the head if he wants. He will be given a plot with 50% concession, like other players: Haryana CM ML Khattar pic.twitter.com/ZubViQdSQ1 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

Manohar Lal Khattar added that Neeraj would get a plot of land at 50 percent concession as per their policy. The Haryana CM announced a similar reward for other athletes who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Meanwhile, he also said that Rs. 10 lakhs would be given to all the players from Haryana who participated in the Tokyo Games. Neeraj's gold medal win at the Games increased India's medal tally to seven (one gold, two silver and four bronze).

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, "This is a day to be happy. Neeraj Chopra undoubtedly deserves credit for this win. His family and the people who trained him deserve the credit too." When Khattar was asked whether Neeraj's historic win would change the sentiment amongst Indians that Cricket is just one sport amongst many, he replied, "Absolutely! Cricket may be one of the more popular sports but we must also focus on other sports such as athletics, Wrestling and Kabaddi."

Neeraj Chopra ends India's 100 years wait for a medal in Athletics

Neeraj Chopra was in outstanding form during the final of the javelin throw as he broke his own qualification record. The 23-year old threw the javelin at a staggering 87.03m in his second throw of the first round to beat his qualification distance of 86.59m. As per a PTI report, Neeraj's gold medal win ended India's 100 years wait for a medal in athletics.

With inputs from ANI and PTI

IMAGE: Praful K Patel/Twitter, PTI