Young Latin dancer Sahira Jain from Haryana bagged a gold medal in a national dancesport championship. Talking about her dance form and the hard work that she, her family, and her teachers have out into the competition, Sahira said that she owes her success to everyone. The gold medalist aspires to go abroad and become a better dancer, but she is also determined to follow her grandfather's footsteps and crack the IPS exams.