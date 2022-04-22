Haryana Government Waives Off Fees Charged From Players In Stadiums Or Sports Complexes

The Haryana government has taken yet another positive step in the path of encouraging sportspersons by waiving the fee charged to players for using stadiums or sports complexes for practice. Because of this continual assistance provided to athletes, the state has delivered some of the best Indian sportspersons that have gone on to achieve tremendous amounts of success at the national as well as international levels.

For example, in India's best-ever performance at an Olympics event last year, most of the Olympians were from Haryana (31), with Punjab producing the second-highest number with 19. Moreover, the sole gold medal that the nation won at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 was also from Haryana, with Neeraj Chopra stunning the nation by winning the country's first gold medal in 100 years in a track and field event.

Haryana waives fees charged for players practising in stadiums

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh on Friday revealed that the administration had decided to waive the fee charged for players practising in stadiums and sports, with the hope that such a decision would help further accelerate the state's plan of developing into a sports hub and nurturing the talent of their players.

Taking another decision for the sportspersons of the state, #HaryanaGovt has decided to waive off fees charged from the players coming for practice in the stadiums or sports complexes across the state. #Haryana #DIPRHaryana — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) April 22, 2022

Announcing the same, MoS for Sports & Youth Affairs, Sh @flickersingh said, This decision has been taken by the State Govt to further accelerate Haryana’s plan of developing the state as a sports hub & for further nurturing the talent of the players.#Haryana #DIPRHaryana — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) April 22, 2022

Haryana & Punjab topped number of medals won at Tokyo Olympics

India won seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics last year, with four of those events featuring representation from athletes of Haryana. Athletes from the state won three individual Olympic medals, with Neeraj Chopra winning the gold in the Javelin throw event, Ravi Kumar Dahiya winning the silver in the men's freestyle 57 kg wrestling event, and Bajrang Punia winning the bronze in the men's freestyle 65kg wrestling event.

Other than these medals, India also won a field hockey bronze medal, with two of the team's members coming from Haryana. However, since nine of the team's members were from Punjab, it can be said that the northeastern state won the most number of medals for the nation.

With seven medals, including one gold, India finished 47th in the Tokyo Olympics medal tally. The other athletes to win medals included weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (silver), boxer Lovlina Borgohain (bronze) and shuttler PV Sindhu (bronze).