Haryana To Host 4th Edition Of Khelo India Youth Games, Announces Kiren Rijiju

Panchkula in Haryana will be hosting the 4th edition of Khelo India Youth Games, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Saturday along with state's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

While announcing the venue via videoconferencing, Rijiju said the Games have been instrumental in identifying grassroots level talent from across the country, who have represented India in international sporting events.

"It is the Mahakumbh of sport. Haryana already has a very strong sporting culture and has given the country some of its best athletes. I am sure that with the Games being hosted in the state, more and more aspiring athletes from Haryana will be motivated to take up the competitive sport," Rijiju said.

"Usually the Khelo India Youth Games take place in January of every year. However, this time owing to the pandemic, we are having to postpone it. However, I am sure by the time we host the Games the pandemic will abate and we will be able to host the Games at the same scale, with the participation of all states and over 10,000 participants," Rijiju added.

READ | Hopeful India Will Organise Sporting Events In Sept-Oct: Sports Min Kiren Rijiju

READ | Would Urge States To Start Some Kind Of Sporting Activities After 2-3 Months: Kiren Rijiju

Haryana came second in both KIYG 2019 and 2020 editions (200 medals in 2020 and 159 medals in 2019) and they won KIYG 2018 edition with 102 medals (38 gold, 26 silver, 38 bronze).

Haryana has also given many elite athletes, such as, wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, para-athlete Deepa Malik, athlete Neeraj Chopra, Boxer Amit Panghal and shooters Sanjeev Rajput, Manu Bhakar, Anish Bhanwala, among others, who have represented and won medals for India at the international level.

READ | Kiren Rijiju Plans To Mobilise 1 Crore Volunteers From Sports Depts To Fight Covid-19

READ | Haryana Reports 4 More COVID-19 Deaths, Another Big Spike Of 780 Cases