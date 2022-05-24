Haryana Youngster Manisha Moun Attributes World Championships Bronze-medal Feat To Coach

Three Indian women boxers made the country proud during the recent Women's World Boxing Championship-winning two bronze and one gold. While Nikhat Zareen went on to win the elusive yellow metal, Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda had to settle for the bronze. Manisha lost to Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Irma Testa of Italy by a crushing margin of 0-5. Despite losing out on the final, the boxer seemed to be very happy with her performance.

Women's World Boxing Championships: Manisha Moun credits coach for her success

Manisha was making her second appearance at the Women's World Boxing championship. The 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist used power punches to outdo her opponent but Testa defended superbly as the Indian boxer came up short.

Speaking to ANI regarding her Bronze medal-winning feat Manisha said, "I feel really good, the preparation time was very less but the chief coach put all his heart and sweat into the practice; so I'm glad to have gotten a medal for India."

She further added, "We were prepared for the World Boxing Championship. The training was so hard that my confidence level soared. My final was with an Olympian who had a better experience than me. However, it was a good bout and the experience will help me do better going ahead".

Manish Moun Boxing career

Manish Moun first came into the limelight back in 2013 when she won the silver medal at the junior Haryana boxing championships which was followed by successive All India Inter-University titles in 2016 and 2017. Manisha made her World Championships debut in 2018 in Delhi and went on a giant-killing spree upsetting Worlds medallist Christina Cruz and World champion Dina Zholaman to make it to the 54kg quarterfinals. She went on to lose the quarterfinal bout to the 2016 world championship silver medallist Stoyko Petrova of Bulgaria.

Banking on the experience gained at the World CHampionship Moun then proved her mettle by claiming a bronze in the Asian championships the following year. An elbow injury in 2019 derailed her career for some time before she decided to shift to the 57 Kg category, Manisha claimed a gold medal at the Cologne World Cup in Germany in 2020 followed by a Bronze medal at this year's World Boxing Championships.