Vinesh Phogat's Positive COVID-19 Test Forces Haryana's Training Facility To Close Down

On Friday, Commonwealth Games champion Vinesh Phogat tested positive for COVID-19 along with her coach Om Prakash Dahiya. Phogat, who is the only woman wrestler from India to have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, tested positive a day before the National Sports Awards ceremony. Phogat was supposed to receive the Khel Ratna Award – India's highest sporting honour, while coach Dahiya has won the Dronachrya Award.

Haryana training facility shuts down after Vinesh Phogat tests positive for COVID-19

As per the Indian Express, the training centre at Pratap Sports School in Kharkhoda, Haryana was shut down as a precautionary measure following the positive tests. According to reports, both Phogat and Dahiya were tested before they attended the rehearsal for the virtual ceremony on Thursday at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Sonepat.

As of now, both Dahiya and Phogat will have to quarantine themselves while receiving any treatment if necessary. "Vinesh and I are asymptomatic. I’m in regular touch with her and she is good but under quarantine. My family members also got tested on Saturday. I am hoping they are safe," coach Dahiya said during an interview. He added that they were among the 20 to 30 people tested on Saturday and were expecting results on Monday or Tuesday.

Phogat's husband and in-laws were also tested and will receive their reports soon, Dahiya explained. Currently, Phogat is living in Kharkhoda with her family. Phogat and Dahiya will undergo another test on Wednesday but will remain quarantined for at least two weeks irrespective of the updated results. Both Dahiya and Phogat are currently asymptomatic.

Considering all the risks, the 2018 Commonwealth gold medalist was the first to voice her concerns about the upcoming national camp in Uttar Pradesh. While the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) postponed the camp, Olympic-hopeful wrestlers will begin their training at the SAI Centre soon. Following Phogat, current Asian champion Divya Kakran reportedly pulled out of the national camp.

"Yes, I have tested positive for COVID-19 when my sample was taken in Sonepat before the dress rehearsal for the awards ceremony," Phogat told PTI after her diagnosis. However, the Tokyo-bound wrestler is confident of a full recovery. Due to her positive test, the 26-year-old skipped the national ceremony for the Khel Ratna Award, which she won along with Manika Batra, Rohit Sharma and Mariappan Thangavelu.

(Image credits: Vinesh Phogat Instagram)