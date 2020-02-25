The Debate
Haryana's Vansh Nandal Gets Selected For World Junior Tennis Championship

Vansh Nandal a 13-year-old from Rohtak, Haryana was selected in the Indian team for the upcoming World Junior Tennis Championships.

Vansh Nandal a 13-year-old from Rohtak, Haryana is selected in the Indian team for the upcoming World Junior Tennis Championship. The Championships will be held in Australia from March 28 to April 5. Vansh has secured the first position in U-12 category and is currently ranked at the number two spot in the U-14 category. 

"I started playing tennis at the age of six. I have been selected for the World Junior Tennis Championship which will be held in Australia, it will take place from March 28 to April 5 at Gold Coast. I aspire to bring a gold medal for the country in the Olympics," Vansh said.

