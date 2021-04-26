HAS Vs SEM Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, MLB 2021 Game Preview

The Houston Astros (HAS) and the Seattle Mariners (SEM) will lock horns in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Monday, April 26 at 7:10 PM local time (Tuesday, April 27 at 5:40 AM IST). The game will be played at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Here is our HAS vs SEM Dream11 prediction, top picks and HAS vs SEM Dream11 team.

Dream11 MLB: HAS vs SEM game preview

The Seattle Mariners are at the second spot of the MLB American League West standings. Martin Maldonado and team have played 22 games so far in the tournament, winning thirteen and losing nine. The Houston Astros, on the other hand, are at the second-last (4th) spot on the table with a win-loss record of 10-11

Despite the slight difference in win-loss record, the Seattle Mariners are set to get a tough competition from the Houston Astros. Mariners will have high expectations from Taylor Trammell, Dylon Moore and Marco Gonzales, while Astros will depend on Yorden Alvarez, Carlos Correa and Martin Maldonado to come out on top and move up on the points table.

HAS vs SEM: Injury Report

The Houston Astros will enter the Minute Maid Park without Jose Altuve and Jake Odorizzi, who are both reported ill. Meanwhile, the Seattle Mariners won’t be getting assistance from Nick Margevicius and Shed Long Jr (lower leg) as they are both on the injury list, while Andres Munoz (elbow) and James Paxton (forearm) are recovering from their long-term injuries.

HAS vs SEM Probable Playing 9

Houston Astros: Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, Yorden Alvarez, Yuli Gurriel, Carlos Correa, Martin Maldonado, Jason Castro, Chas McCormick, Aledmys Diaz

Seattle Mariners: Taylor Trammell, Kyle Lewis, Mitch Haniger, Jake Fraley, Kyle Seager, Ty France, Keynan Middleton, Marco Gonzales, Dylon Moore

HAS vs SEM Top Picks

Houston Astros: Yorden Alvarez, Carlos Correa, Martin Maldonado

Seattle Mariners: Taylor Trammell, Dylon Moore, Marco Gonzales

HAS vs SEM Dream11 team

Outfielders: Taylor Trammell, Mitch Haniger, Kyle Lewis, Yorden Alvarez

Infielders: Carlos Correa, Dylon Moore, Aledmys Diaz

Pitcher: Marco Gonzales

Catcher: Martin Maldonado

Dream11 MLB: HAS vs SEM Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Seattle Mariners will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above HAS vs SEM playing 11, HAS vs SEM Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The HAS vs SEM live and HAS vs SEM game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Seattle Mariners/ Twitter