HAS Vs TAB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2020 League Championship Series Live

Houston Astros will face off against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the League Championship Series on Tuesday, October 13 in San Diego, California (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers at 6:10 am). With the series heavily tilted in the Rays' favour, Houston will have to claw their way back in Game 3 to avoid a blowout. Here is our HAS vs TAB Dream11 prediction, HAS vs TAB top picks and HAS vs TAB Dream11 team.

HAS vs TAB Dream11 prediction: HAS vs TAB Dream11 team and schedule

Venue: San Diego, California

Date: Tuesday, October 13, 2020 (October 14 for Indian viewers)

Time: 6:10 am IST

HAS vs TAB Dream11 prediction: HAS vs TAB Dream11 team, squad list

Houston Astros: Yordan Alvarez, Michael Brantley, Josh Reddick, George Springer, Myles Straw, Kyle Tucker, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa, Aledmys Diaz, Yuli Gurriel, Taylor Jones, Jack Mayfield, Abraham Toro, Bryan Abreu, Rogelio Armenteros, Brandon Bailey, Joe Biagini, Brandon Bielak, Chris Devenski, Kent Emanuel, Zack Greinke, Josh James, Cristian Javier, Lance McCullers, Roberto Osuna, Enoli Paredes, Brad Peacock, Cionel Perez, Ryan Pressly, Austin Pruitt, Nivaldo Rodriguez, Andre Scrubb, Cy Sneed, Blake Taylor, Jose Urquidy, Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander, Dustin Garneau, Martin Maldonado, Garrett Stubbs

Tampa Bay Rays: Randy Arozarena, Kevin Kiermaier, Manuel Margot, Austin Meadows, Hunter Renfroe, Yoshi Tsutsugo, Willy Adames, Mike Brosseau, Vidal Brujan, Ji-Man Choi, Yandy Diaz, Lucius Fox, Nate Lowe, Brandon Lowe, Jose Martinez, Brian OGrady, Kevin Padlo, Daniel Robertson, Joey Wendle, Jose Alvarado, Nick Anderson, Anthony Banda, Jalen Beeks, Diego Castillo, Yonny Chirinos, John Curtiss, Oliver Drake, Pete Fairbanks, Tyler Glasnow, Brent Honeywell, Andrew Kittredge, Aaron Loup, Brendan McKay, Charlie Morton, Colin Poche, Trevor Richards, Chaz Roe, Blake Snell, Ryan Thompson, Ryan Yarbrough, Aaron Slegers, Ronaldo Hernandez, Michael Perez, Mike Zunino

HAS vs TAB Dream11 prediction: HAS vs TAB Dream11 team

Outfielders: Kyle Tucker, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Hunter Renfroe, Randy Arozarena

Infielders: Alex Bregman, Brandon Lowe (SP)

Pitcher: Lance McCullers, Tyler Glasnow

Catcher: Martin Maldonado

HAS vs TAB live: Top picks from HAS vs TAB Dream11 team

Houston Astros: Lance McCullers, Alex Bregman

Tampa Bay Rays: Tyler Glasnow, Brandon Lowe

HAS vs TAB live: HAS vs TAB match prediction

Having won the first two, our HAS vs TAB match prediction is that Tampa Bay will pick up another rampant win in this contest.

Note: The HAS vs TAB match prediction is based on our own analysis. The HAS vs TAB Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

