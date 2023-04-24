'Have to ensure how can we encourage sportspersons': PM Modi speaks during Chintan Shivir

PM Narendra Modi addressed the Chintan Shivir’ of Ministers of Youth Affairs & Sports of States/UTs in Imphal, Manipur. At the Shivir PM highlighted the immense opportunities that the sector of sports incorporates and the role sports play in the advancement of a country. The PM also mentioned the upcoming sports tournaments that the government is planning to bring into existence.

Even since he has taken the helm, PM Modi has continued to give special recognition to sports in the country. In his leadership, path-breaking tournaments like Khelo India have emerged. PM often highlights the importance of sports and the Chintan Shivir was one more such instance when he called upon the need of promoting sports in the country.

My remarks at the Sports Ministers' Chintan Shivir being held in Manipur. https://t.co/55yfO7Zl3K — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2023

PM Modi speaks during Chintan Shivir

At the Chintan Shivir PM Narendra Modi was vocal about the government's priority towards sports and made a number of announcements. In his speech at the parliament, the topmost leader of the country stated that the government is making efforts to bring every sport into the fray and want no sporting field to go unnoticed. He also stressed on the gravity of providing quality sports infrastructure and also stated that in order to achieve that objective the state and central govt have to work in tandem. Moreover, he also reverberated the importance of making National Youth Festivals" more effective and prominent. Following that he also said that regions like North-East have great potential in the sports sector, and thereby stated that projects worth more than 400 crores related to sports infrastructure are giving a new direction to the development of the Northeast today. Plus, stated the role Khelo India and TOPS schemes have played in the progress of sports in India. PM ended the address by stating that state governments should ensure that regional sports events get conducted regularly.