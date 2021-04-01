HBW Vs LIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, German Men’s Handball League Game Preview

HBW Balingen-Weilstetten (HBW) and HSG Nordhorn-Lingen (HBW) will collide in the upcoming match of the German Men’s Handball League on Thursday, April 01 at 7:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Sparkassen Arena in Balingen, Germany. Here is our HBW vs LIN Dream11 prediction and HBW vs LIN Dream11 team.

HBW vs LIN Dream11 prediction: HBW vs LIN Dream11 team and preview

HBW Balingen-Weilstetten are currently at the sixteenth spot of the German Men’s Handball League standing with thirteen points. Vladan Lipovina and team have played 22 games so far in the tournament, winning six and losing fifteen (one draw). HSG Nordhorn-Lingen, on the other hand, are at the seventeenth spot with twelve points and a win-loss record of 5-15 (two draws).

HBW vs LIN live: HBW vs LIN Dream11 team and schedule

German date and time: Thursday, April 01 at 7:00 PM

India date and time: Thursday, April 01 at 10:30 PM

Venue: Sparkassen Arena, Balingen, Germany

HBW vs LIN Dream11 prediction: HBW vs LIN Squads

HBW vs LIN Dream11 team: HBW Balingen-Weilstetten squad

Vladan Lipovina, Kristian BeÄ‡iri, Martin Strobel, Oddur Grétarsson, Marcel Niemeyer, Tim Nothdurft, James Junior Scott, Vladimir BoÅ¾iÄ‡, Lukas Saueressig, Mike Jensen, Romas KirveliaviÄius, Bjorn Zintel, Jona Schoch, Benjamin Meschke, Gregor Thomann, Fabian Wiederstein, René Zobel, Lars Roller, Mario Ruminsky, Moritz Strosack, Elias Huber

HBW vs LIN team: HSG Nordhorn-Lingen squad

Robert Weber, Georg Pöhle, Bart Ravensbergen, Pavel Mickal, Toon Leenders, Julian Possehl, Lasse Seidel, Björn Buhrmester, Patrick Miedema, Markus Stegefelt, Sander Visser, Luca de Boer, Nils Torbrügge, Nicolas Verjans, Levin Zare, Dominik Kalafut, Philipp Vorlicek, Anton Prakapenia, Daniel Kubes, Ralf Lucas

HBW vs LIN Dream11 prediction: Top picks

HBW Balingen-Weilstetten: Mike Jensen, Vladan Lipovina, Oddur Grétarsson

HSG Nordhorn-Lingen: Björn Buhrmester, Julian Possehl, Robert Weber

HBW vs LIN Dream11 prediction: HBW vs LIN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Mike Jensen

Defenders: Vladan Lipovina, Jona Schoch, Julian Possehl

Forwards: Robert Weber, Oddur Grétarsson, Luca de Boer

HBW vs LIN live: HBW vs LIN match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our HBW vs LIN Dream11 prediction is that HBW Balingen-Weilstetten will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The HBW vs LIN Dream11 prediction and HBW vs LIN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HBW vs LIN Dream11 team and HBW vs LIN match predictions do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: HBW Balingen-Weilstetten/ Instagram