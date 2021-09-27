'He Has Many Wins Ahead': Hamilton Consoles Lando Norris On Russian F1 GP Heartbreak

McLaren F1's Lando Norris had a heartbreaking Russian Grand Prix 2021 as he failed to win the race despite leading for most of it. The 21-year-old led the race for about 40 of the 53 laps, but a decision by him and his team to stay out on the track with slick tyres backfired. As it began to rain late in the race, several drivers, including race winner Lewis Hamilton pitted for intermediate tyres. However, McLaren F1 did not do the same with Norris. As a result, the Brit lost grip due to his older slick tyres and that led to him slipping off the track but he luckily avoided a collision with the side walls. He eventually finished the race in seventh place as he went for a pit stop the very next lap. Speaking after the race, Hamilton said he felt bad for Norris who did a "fantastic job" and that the McLaren driver will win many races. Hamilton told Formula1.com:

Yes, for sure. Look, he’s so young, he’s got so many more wins up ahead of him. He’s been doing a fantastic job, he did a fantastic job yesterday in the wet, he’s doing such a great job leading that team and McLaren have won the last race – they’ve been very hard to beat for us.

Lewis Hamilton gives team credit for 100th win

While speaking after the race, Lewis Hamilton said that he had to wait long to clinch his 100th Grand Prix win, and added that the win was all down to the decision made by the team to change tyres. "Firstly I can’t take credit for that amazing decision; that was the team’s," Hamilton said. "I think, for me, I was very much in no man’s land for a long time in terms of, I didn’t really know where I was in my race, I had no idea how far Lando was ahead… they were incredibly quick and he was doing a really great job," said Hamilton.

He then added that the team called him in, and he was not convinced that he would be able to catch up with Norris who was 24 seconds ahead of him with just three laps to go, but it worked out and he ended up winning his 100th GP.

“They called me in, and I was like: ‘He’s right there! I’ve only got three laps or so to catch up 24 seconds.’ I was like, ‘No way!’ So, I wasn’t convinced the first lap.' The next lap it rained more and I was definitely more convinced then, so I came in,” he said. “Just blind faith in the end. I put all my faith in the team and they called me in and I believed them. That’s part of our journey together. And it could have played out any way, but I think our team did a really great job in terms of understanding when the rain was coming and if it was going to get worse. And they were 100% right…” he added.

(Image: AP/@LandoNorris/Twitter)