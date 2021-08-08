'He Kept Nation's Pride': Neeraj Chopra's Proud Parents Express Jubilation On Historic Win

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday scripted history after he won India's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and ended the nation's 100 years long wait of winning a medal in athletics at the mega-event. The 23-year-old Chopra from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in the finals, stunning the athletics world.

Now, speaking to Republic TV, Neeraj Chopra's father Satish Kumar Chopra expressed his confidence that his son will bring another gold medal in the next Olympics i.e. Paris 2024, while her mother Saroj Devi shared that she will arrange a floral welcome for her son.

Neeraj Chopra's father on the historic gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Expressing his jubilation on Neeraj Chopra's historic gold, Satish Chopra said, "I would like to tell my son to perform better and bring another gold medal for India in the next Olympics. The nation expected from him that he will bring gold and he fulfilled their expectations. He kept his nation's pride and respect. So, I would like to thank everyone for wishing him on his historic feat. I cannot lift him up on my shoulders but I will welcome him in a grand way."

Neeraj Chopra's mother on the historic win at Tokyo Olympics

Speaking to Republic, Neeraj Chopra's mother Saroj Devi said, "Feeling so happy that I cannot even express. He had worked very hard. He was interested in sports since his childhood and he chose his own sports."

On being asked about the stunning fitness of Neeraj Chopra, her mother said, "It is the result of India's food. Normal curd and milk. I will welcome him with flowers I am very proud of him. "

Neeraj Chopra's uncle on the historic gold at Tokyo Olympics

Speaking to Republic TV, Neeraj Chopra's uncle Surender Chopra said, "I talked to Neeraj before the event and he was not nervous at all. But he knew that even if he does not win gold he will perform well for his country."

On being asked that entire India was watching Tokyo Olympics instead of cricket, Neeraj Chopra's uncle said, "We are getting wishes from everywhere. Cricket had become a shadow of the country, so India has come out of the shadow of cricket till some extent. The public has now watched that other sports also have talents. So I think if people's interest increase in other sports as well then athletes will not feel weak."

(Image Credits: AP)