'He will be surprised': UFC expert on how Strickland can pull off win over Adesanya

It is the pay-per-view time in UFC and once again it is the Middleweight king Israel Adesanya, who is headlining the fight night. After knocking out Alex Pereira in the most significant way at UFC 287, the Last Stylebender will commence the defence of his second title stint at UFC 293. The opponent this time is Sean Strickland. So, while the odds may depict a clear picture regarding who is the favourite, anything can happen at the Octagon.

3 things you need to know

UFC 293 is scheduled to take place on Saturday (Sunday in India)

In the main event, Israel Adesanya will be up against Sean Strickland in the Middleweight fight

It will be Adesanya's first Octagon visit after regaining the title against Alex Pereira at UFC 287

Also Read | 'He was my pick': Meet MMA expert who recognised the talent in UFC fighter Anshul Jubli

Is Israel Adesanya as great as Anderson Silva?

Since Adesanya is coming in as a favourite to defend his title once again, if he beats Strickland it will be his 6th UFC Middleweight title defence, only behind the great Anderson Silva (10) in the list. So, is it time to put him in the same light as Silva? To clear out this wandering, ahead of the event republicworld.com got in touch with Somesh Kamra, a renowned MMA expert. We asked Somesh if Adesanya and Silva walk toe to toe, to which he said the following.

So, definitely he has left a dent in the market and now what we are normally seeing is that a shift between, the grapplers are kind of moving out and the strikers are coming in. Be it Alexander Volkanovski, be it Israel Adesanya, most of these fighters who are coming in are primarily strikers. It is a good time to be on that list but if you compare him to someone like Anderson Silva, it is a higher reach because Anderson Silva was, he has reached a point where not too many people can touch him because of the fighters he has fought. When he came in, Anderson Silva came into UFC, his debut fight was against Chris Leben, a guy who was never been knocked out, a guy who was extremely tough, it was so difficult to put him away and Anderson Silva in his debut knocked out Chris Leben, so Adesanya, no doubt is very very good but Silva is class apart.

Also Read | UFC 293 live streaming: How to watch Adesanya vs Strickland Match in India, US & UK?

How can Strickland pull this off?

While Adesanya is an overwhelming favourite to defend his title, Sean Strickland has the opportunity to secure a title win in Adesanya's home. It will be a spectacle if he silences the crowd on Saturday. But how it can happen, Somesh decluttered the situation.

I think what works well that puts Israel Adesanya on the back foot is pressure. The moment you let the gas off and if you let him take the lead then he finishes the fight. So, he decides as to how he kicks your legs, how he jabs you. Obviously how he pivots the fight. So, I think a good way is to put the gas on the peddle, and keep pressing him. However, Alex Pereira also did the same and got knocked out of the extreme, so because Israel Adesanya is such a good counter striker, I think Sean Strickland have to be careful with the punches, and if he will, I think he will deactivate the kicks. So, the kicks will not be there, he will not have to care about that, Sean Strickland is absolutely comfortable in taking a few shots. However, he will be surprised with the power of Israel Adesanya, so I think if he is in punching range and if he puts the gas on the peddle and is putting pressure on Israel Adesanya and blocking his counters will be a very good start for Sean Strickland.

*Watch the LIVE coverage of UFC 293: Israel Adesenya vs. Sean Strickland on 10th September 2023 on Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 7.30 am IST.