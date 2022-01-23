Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou Turns To Wrestling To Defend Title At UFC 270

Cameroon-born French MMA superstar Francis Ngannou made his first UFC heavyweight champion defense against interim champion Cyril Gane at UFC 270 on Sunday and became the undisputed heavyweight champion. The UFC 270 was held at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday night, local time, and the 2022’s first Pay-Per-View(PPV) for the promotion ended with Ngannou retaining the title by a unanimous decision at the end of five rounds. The most enticing fact about the main event of the night was Ngannou using his wrestling skills and ground game to win the match. He showcased his evolution as a fighter during a fight against his former sparring partner Gane, who is trained by the undisputed champion’s ex-coach Fernand Lopez.

Francis Ngannou keeps his calm to get the better of Cyril Gane

Having won the fight, with scores of 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 in his favour, Ngannou took his pro win/loss record to 17-2 and handed Gane the first pro loss, who entered the fight, 10-0. The first round of UFC 270’s main event ended with an extremely close-fought fight between both men as Gane landed cleaner shots but neither of them landed many blows. Gane appeared to be clearly ahead in the second round as the Ngannou revamped his plans.

The third round yet again didn't feature much damage but it wasn’t the clearest round either. However, Ngannou looked to have got things right for him in the fourth round. Gane made a comeback by coming forward to open the final round as his shots appeared to be better. Ngannou kept backing himself by swinging big as fans were sure either the fight will go in Ngannou’s favour, 3-1, or it will be tied. At the end of five rounds, it was declared that Francis will retain the UFC heavyweight title, he won by defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 in March 2021.

What else happened at UFC 270?

In the co-main event of UFC 270, Brazil’s Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Brandon Moreno and picked up the UFC flyweight title, following a five-round unanimous decision. This was the third fight against one another for both individuals, which ended with Deiveson starting his second reign as the flyweight champion. Meanwhile, Michel Pereira won against Andre Fialho by a unanimous decision, Said Nurmagomedov defeated Cody Stamann by submission and Michael Morales also defeated Trevin Giles by a technical knockdown at UFC 270.

