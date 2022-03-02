Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury Vows To Defend UK Against Russia: 'I’ll Be First Up'

The invasion by Russians in Ukraine has forced some of the Ukraine athletes to stand in defense of their nation. Among the names to sign up are brothers Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko and Oleksandr Usyk. Vitali Klitschko is the mayor of Kyiv, while his brother and fellow former world heavyweight champion Wladimir has joined a territorial defense brigade.

Usyk, a reigning world heavyweight champion, has also signed up, as has fellow star boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko. Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury has also promised he would go to war for England if his homeland issues a call to arms.

Russia-Ukraine war: Tyson Fury vows to defend UK against Russia if needed

During a press conference for his upcoming WBC heavyweight title defence against Dillian Whyte, Tyson Fury was asked about the current Russia Ukraine war and the decision by boxers to join the army. Fury said that he and his family would immediately take similar action if the UK were to find itself in their position.

The boxer said, " Fantastic. I'll be the first one to join up if England gets involved or America. I'll be first in line for the job. My dad will as well, me and all the boys will be signing up to defend. So that's what I've got to say. If you're from that country and living there, defend it. Love your woman and fight for your country, that's what I say."

Oleksandr Usyk issued statement on taking arms to defend Ukraine from Russia

Oleksandr Usyk is set to face Britain's Anthony Joshua in a rematch in May or June. The boxer took to social media and issued a statement directed towards Russian president Vladimir Putin. He said "I'd like to speak to the people of Russia. If we consider ourselves as brothers, orthodox ones. Do not let your children set out to our country, do not fight with us. Also, I'm addressing this to President Vladimir Putin. You can stop this war. Please just sit down and negotiate it with us without claims. Our kids, wives, grannies are hiding in the basements… We are here in our own country, we cannot do it another way - we are defending…Stop it! Stop this war,"