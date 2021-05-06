Heena Sidhu Express Major COVID-19 Concern In Message To Central And State Authorities

Two-time Olympian and once the poster girl of the Indian shooting scenario, Heena Sidhu has publicly questioned central and state authorities over their handling of areas or localities heavily hit by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, the country reported more than 4 lakh COVID-19 cases pushing the total caseload to over 2.06 crore. There are 35.66 lakh active COVID-19 cases while 3,980 people died in the last 24 hours. The total fatalities have reached to 2,30,168.

Heena Sidhu slams authorities over COVID-19 situation

Sidhu, in her tweet, wrote about protecting 90-100 percent of the adults who are eligible for vaccination. She also talked about giving the same level priority as age, to areas heavily hit by COVID-19 right now. Currently, the situation in the country following the second wave of the COVID-19, is out of control. The country's hope majorly lies on vaccination.

Even if we have vaccine shortage right now why can't we inoculate 90-100 percent of the adults (eligible for vaccination) in high case load states and districts first. How age was given a priority, can't we give heavily- hit areas/localities priority right now — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) May 6, 2021

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the IPL Governing Council and the BCCI on Tuesday decided that the IPL suspension option was the best one to ensure the safety of players. The decision was taken following rise in COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. A couple of players from teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Delhi Capitals were hit by coronavirus leading to the IPL suspension.

Tokyo Olympics 2021

Not only India, but even the Japanese government are looking to counter the coronavirus situation in the country as the dates for Tokyo Olympics 2021 get closer. As per an ANI report, recently the Tokyo Olympics 2021 Organizing Committee decided that overseas spectators will be prohibited from the international multi-sport event. Tickets purchased by overseas fans are being refunded and organizers have also said that anyone who bought tickets in Japan is eligible for a refund if crowd numbers are cut.

A Japanese government minister said that COVID-19 countermeasures remain the biggest obstacle to holding the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics. The government endorsed a policy to test all Olympic and Paralympics participants compulsorily on a daily basis from the first three days of arrival.

Heena Sidhu career

Speaking about the Heena Sidhu career, the shooter was the first Indian to win an ISSF World Cup gold medal, when she did so back in 2013 in the 10m Air Pistol event. Sidhu was the first Indian pistol shooter to be ranked World No.1 by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) in 2014. She was conferred with Arjuna Award in 2014. During the 2017 Commonwealth Shooting Championships in Brisbane, Sidhu clinched the gold medal. Sidhu broke all records when she went past Elena Galibovitch to hit 38 shots on target in the final round at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, winning a gold medal in the women’s 25m air pistol event.

Vaccine India update

Recently, India has given a nod to Russia's COVID-19 vaccine - Sputnik V as its third coronavirus vaccine after Covishield and Covaxin due to an increase in number of COVID-19 cases in the country. According to information given to Republic World, the first batch of Sputnik V landed in Hyderabad on May 1 and it contained 1,50,000 doses of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine. Indian regulators granted regulatory approval or restricted use authorization to Sputnik V on April 12 of this year. Dr. Reddy’s has partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to supply the first 250 million doses of Sputnik V in India.

Image Source: Heena Sidhu / Instagram