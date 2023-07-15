Heim, Rangers Pound Guardians 12-4 After Naylor Brothers Go Deep In Same Inning For Cleveland

Jonah Heim homered and drove in four runs, fellow All-Star starters Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia also homered, and the Texas Rangers rallied Friday night for a 12-4 victory over the Cleveland Guardians, who got a history-making pair of homers from Bo and Josh Naylor.

The Naylors became the first brothers in major league history to hit multi-run homers in the same inning for the same team when each hit a two-run shot in the third to put the Guardians ahead 4-0. But that was the lone highlight for Cleveland.

Nathaniel Lowe homered in the fourth as part of a 4-for-4 night. The Rangers scored two runs in that inning, one in the sixth, five in the seventh and four in the eighth.

Heim finished 3-for-5 and fell a triple short of the cycle. Garcia, who entered the game leading the AL in RBIs with 75, drove in three runs and scored three on his 3-for-5 night. His homer was his 24th.

Bo Naylor hit a 1-0 changeup from Rangers starter Jon Gray an estimated 435 feet to right field with no outs in the third. Four batters later, Josh hit a 3-1 slider from Gray down the right-field line and it barely stayed fair to make it 4-0.

The Rangers pulled ahead in the seventh. Seager’s double off Sam Hentges (1-1) tied the game at 4-4. Garcia followed with an RBI single, Heim had a two-run double and Leody Taveras had a run-scoring single.

Brock Burke (3-2), the first of three Rangers relievers, left the bases loaded in a scoreless seventh.

Seager, Garcia and Heim all homered in the eighth off Cody Morris.

Cleveland starter Aaron Civale left with a 4-0 lead after five innings, allowing two runs on five hits. He threw 79 pitches.