Heisman Trophy 2021 Ceremony Date And Time: How To Live Stream Event Online

The biggest prize in American college football, 'Heisman Trophy', is up for grabs, with the name of the finalist being announced ahead of the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young were named as finalists for the 87th annual Heisman Trophy 2021. Let's take a look at the details about when the Heisman ceremony is and where to watch the award ceremony via live stream.

When is the Heisman Trophy ceremony?

The date on which the Heisman Trophy ceremony will be aired is December 11. It will also be available on WatchESPM, where viewers can catch the event online.

What time is the Heisman Trophy 2021 award ceremony?

The Heisman Trophy 2021 award ceremony will start 8 p.m ET on ESPN. In India, the Heisman Trophy 2021 award ceremony will start at 6.30 a.m IST (Dec 12).

About the Heisman Trophy 2021 finalists

Aidan Hutchinson: Hutchinson, a senior defensive end and two-time Michigan team captain, was named the 2021 Woodson-Nagurski Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Smith-Brown Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year while earning consensus Big Ten first-team honours. Hutchinson's 14 sacks are third-highest in the country and he has 15.5 tackles for loss.

Kenny Pickett: Pickett, a redshirt senior and fourth-year starter, is the ACC’s Overall and Offensive Player of the Year and led the Panthers to the 2021 ACC Championship. Pickett stands as the Panthers' all-time leader in passing yards (12,303), pass completions (1,045), total offense (13,112 yards) and career touchdown passes (81). His 20 rushing TDs are the most among Pittsburgh's quarterbacks.

C.J. Stroud: Stroud, a redshirt freshman quarterback and first-year starter, completed 280 of 395 passes for 3,862 yards with 38 touchdowns and just five interceptions, leading the Buckeyes to a 10-2 record. His current quarterback rating (182.2), completion percentage (70.9) and passing yards per game (351.1) are first in Ohio State's season rankings, while his 3,862 passing yards ranks second in school history. His 38 touchdown passes rank third.

Bryce Young: Young, a sophomore and first-year starter, threw for 4,322 yards on 314-of-462 passing (68%) with 43 touchdowns and just four interceptions, leading Alabama to a 12-1 record, an 2021 SEC championship and the top seed in the College Football Playoff. His touchdowns are second-best in the country, his passing yards are the fourth-best and his quarterback rating of 175.53 is fifth-best. His passing yards per game (332.5) and completions (314) are sixth-best.