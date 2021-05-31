Helio Castroneves Net Worth, Indy 500 Record, Racing Career, Family Life And More

Brazilian race car driver Helio Castroneves joined the exclusive club of four-time Indianapolis 500 winners on Sunday. At 46 years of age, one of the oldest drivers in the field, Castroneves sprinted along the frontstretch of the speedway after his victory, waving to the 135,000 fans in attendance. Here's a look at the Brazilian legend's net worth details, family life and more.

Helio Castroneves Indy 500 record: Brazilian joins elite group of Indy 500 winners

It took 12 years, but Helio Castroneves finally made it back to the top of the podium at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. The 46-year-old took the checkered flag three previous times in his career — 2001, 2002 and 2009 — but he'd been chasing the elusive fourth win ever since. This past weekend, Castroneves etched his name in the record books as he was first to cross the finish line at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway in front of 135,000 fans.

The victory for Castroneves also meant that he joined legends A.J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr. and Rick Mears as the only four-time winners of the Indy 500. He worked his way up from the third row on the starting grid en route to the victory, holding off Spaniard Alex Palou to ensure his placement as a joint all-time wins leader. Although Castroneves is no stranger to the Indy 500, he'll also be competing in Nashville's Music City Grand Prix on August 8.

Who is Helio Castroneves girlfriend? Helio Castroneves daughter and family life

Helio Castrovenes is engaged to marathon runner Adriana Henao. The race car driver has often praised his partner in interviews as well. In 2014, she competed in the New York City Marathon and Castroneves couldn't help but gush over her athletic talents. He told USA Today Sports, "I am so proud of the dedication and commitment Adry has shown in both her training and fundraising. She has supported me in my IndyCar racing for so long, and I'm glad I can do the same for her tomorrow."

Helio and Adriana also have an 11-year-old daughter named Mikaella.

Helio Castroneves net worth details and career earnings

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Helio Castroneves is worth a whopping $40 million. Over a professional career that has spanned two decades, he has earned over $30 million in on-course prizes to date.

