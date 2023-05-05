Henry Cejudo Reveals List Of Next Opponents In Cringey Fashion At UFC 288 Presser - WATCH

Ahead of his fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288, Henry Cejudo has drawn the attention of the MMA fraternity with some unique antics. At the pre-event presser, Cejudo exchanged trash talk with his opponent, the UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling. Following that, at the face-off section, Triple C showcased his usual self. The former two-division champion kicked the dummies of Sterling, Sean O’Malley, and UFC Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Coming from a three-year layoff, Henry Cejudo would make his way to the Octagon this Saturday night at UFC 288. Cejudo, who carried the Bantamweight strap until the ultimate relinquishment in 2020, returned to the same weight class to get the title he vacated. Cejudo will be up against Aljamain Sterling, who has cemented his reign in recent history. While he was out retired, Cejudo was still quite active on social media and indulged in a Twitter war with many UFC fighters. O’Malley and his upcoming opponent Aljo were among the individuals with whom Cejudo had a social media encounter. And as the time arrived for the UFC 288 press event, he sent the same men into the air. Not entirely! Henry Cejudo had the figures on which the faces of Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley, and Alexander Volkovski were based and gave a nice little upper kick to the weightless objects.

Henry Cejudo reveals list of next opponents in cringey fashion at press conference

Henry Cejudo’s antics could be one of his typical things, but it could even be a sign of the fighters he would target after UFC 288. The matchup with Aljamain Sterling is already on the walls, but a fight with Suga Sean would be intriguing. With Alexander Volkanovski, Triple C never had a social media dialog, but in the past, Cejudo has called out the Featherweight champion. If Cejudo wins at UFC 288, then Dana White and UFC could consider booking the Bantamweight vs. Featherweight champion. But it will be too early to assert anything. What do you think? Who will come out victorious at UFC 288?