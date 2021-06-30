Heptathlete Lindsay Flach Competes At Olympic Trials While 18 Weeks Pregnant

An Olympic hopeful at this year’s heptathlon team trials has scooped global plaudits for serving an inspiration to the women worldwide after she was seen performing one of some of the most gruelling track and field events with her baby bump, 18 weeks pregnant. NBC sports images from the coverage and the heptathlete Lindsay Flach's Instagram pages showed her pregnant, toeing the starting line for Olympic trial events in record 100-degree heat in Eugene, Oregon, where the events were currently held. On Saturday, last week, American competitor Flach, who has been eying the Olympics Tokyo announced that she was pregnant. The 31-year-old mother-to-be had previously competed in heptathlons for the 2012 and 2016 Olympic trials.

Flanch took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “The secret is no secret anymore. Every story has an end but in life, every end is a new beginning.” Meanwhile, competing at the track fields events 2021, Flanch ran 100 meters of the 800 meters to close out with an impressive jump as she joined the list of the female athletes that participated in the games during their pregnancy.

In 2017, the greatest tennis player of the Open era Serena Williams won the Australian Open title with a record 23 grand slam singles while she was pregnant. The then 35-year-old posted a picture of herself with a baby bump telling her fans worldwide that she was 20 weeks pregnant but then ended up deleting the post. Many, though, were quick to do the math and calculate that the tennis star was in fact pregnant during the Australian Open finals.

[Credit: Twitter/@espnW]

Trained through sickness, nausea

Despite the scorching temperature and the challenging seven different events to ace, pregnant Lindsay stood her ground during the trials, telling the reporters on-field later that her medic had given permission to work out in moderation, for as long as she avoided a hard fall. She even said that she might not be able to make it to the Olympics although fans encouraged and empowered her worldwide. The French competitor called the experience “bittersweet,” adding that she was excited because she has “always wanted kids.”

The Olympic aspirant trained through sickness, nausea, and vomiting. She had even needed the IV fluids during her first trimester at least thrice in midst of her busy training schedule. Initially, she reportedly had 12 weeks of terrible nausea, which affected her training but continued with her practices, staying self motived. During her trial, she mastered a long jump before stepping off the track after 100 meters, awe-inspiring the viewers.