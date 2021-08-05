'Her Motivation Kept Her Going Despite COVID-19': Lovlina's Coach Mohammed Ali Qamar

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze medal in women's welterweight (64-69kg) semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Although she lost, Lovlina took our country's medal tally to three with PV Sindhu's bronze and an earlier silver by Mirabai Chanu. Her coach interacted with the Republic team and he was very proud of her performance even though she battled COVID-19 on her way to the podium.

Lovlina's Coach Mohammed Ali Qamar on her performance and struggles

Lovlina Borgohain's coach Mohammed Ali Qamar said, "We have been preparing for the Tokyo Games since the Rio 2016 Olympic ended. During the pandemic, our training had been halted for a while and Lovlina also tested positive for COVID-19. It was a difficult phase and Lovlina could not impress in her bouts as she had just recovered from COVID."

Her coach was shocked that even after six months her recovery was not complete and the performance that was expected by her could not be achieved. He added, "We trained a lot after that and tried to gain some exposure. Before the Olympics, we were preparing in Delhi with qualified boxers. This motivated her a lot and that is the reason why Lovlina has been able to achieve this medal."

Coach Qamar also did not forget to express his gratitude to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Boxing Federation of India (BFI) for their continuous support in helping Lovlina win the medal. He said that the SAI had trained and guided her even after the complexities of COVID-19 persisted. Subjecting on the same he said, "SAI and BFI helped us a lot in making our training process wholesome by sending us equipment and coached through Zoom classes. The entire support which included the doctors, the support staff, and the physio worked hard a lot in helping us achieve this dream."

Lovlina's performance in the semifinals

Lovlina won the bronze medal after losing to Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the women's welterweight event at the Tokyo Olympics. Lovlina lost 5-0 in the 69kg semi-finals match on Wednesday at the Kokugikan arena. Surmeneli was crowned winner of the bout and went ahead for the gold medal match, while Lovlina had to settle for bronze.

Image: mdaliqamar395/Instagram