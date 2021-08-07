Here Is How PM Modi Took Special Notice & Care Of Neeraj Chopra In The Midst Of 2019 Polls

As javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won for India its first gold in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020, he was flooded with congratulatory wishes from all corners. Leading the trail was Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, who took to his official Twitter handle to underline how the 23-year-old had created history with his exceptional performance and credited it all to his 'remarkable passion' and 'unparallel show of grit'.

Contradictory to what many may be thinking, this was not the first time that javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra featured on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's account. Back in 2019, Neeraj Chopra had undergone an elbow surgery in Mumbai, and had informed his followers about the same on Twitter. He had written, "Will require some months of rehabilitation before I can start back with throwing." He had added, "Hoping to return stronger. Every setback is a setup for a comeback. God wants to bring you out better than you were before." Even in the midst of the Lok Sabha election, PM Modi had reshared the javelin thrower's post, and calling him a 'brave boy-making India proud continuously, he had written, "Everyone is praying for your quick and complete recovery."

Neeraj, you’re a brave youngster who has been making India proud continuously!



Everyone is praying for your quick and complete recovery. @Neeraj_chopra1 https://t.co/aTTFMbQHdp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2019

Days after, when the PM Modi-led BJP won in the elections, Neeraj had congratulated him, writing, "May our country achieve new heights under your leadership." PM Modi had not only replied to the message but had prayed for his speedy recovery."

Thanks @Neeraj_chopra1. I hope you are recovering well. My best wishes. https://t.co/UbZqwpvaXH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

'Thankful for the efforts made by the government': Neeraj Chopra

In 2020, when Neeraj Chopra had begun training for Tokyo Olympics 2020, he had pointed out that all his needs were 'best taken care of'. He had informed, "I am training in Europe currently and am thankful for the efforts made by the government and the Indian embassy, despite the tough visa rules."

In the match on Saturday, Neeraj Chopra brought his A-game from the first round itself. In the first round, he broke his qualification record and his throw was 87.03 m, the second throw was 87.58m, and the third throw was 76.79m. Neeraj Chopra's second throw moved him to the second round. In the second round, the first two throws of Chopra were foul and the final throw was around 84m.

However, as none of the competitors were able to come close to the 87.58 m-mark, Neeraj was awarded the gold medal. The gold medal is not only India's first in this edition of the mega carnival of sports, but also the country's first in athletics in the last 100 years.