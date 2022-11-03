Here's A Look At Who Could Claim The One Remaining Place In The Formula 1 2023 Grid

The 2022 Formula 1 season is reaching its finale with Brazil GP being the penultimate race of the ongoing season before the finale stop at Abu Dhabi on November 20. Max Verstappen has already secured his second F1 World Championship by winning the race in Japan and the Dutch driver will look to end the season by winning the last two races. The Formula 1 2023 season will have some fresh faces on the grid who will be competing against the much more seasoned drivers.

Williams has announced rookie Logan Sargeant as their driver for the Formula 1 2023 season along with Alex Albon. However, the move is still subject to the young American gaining enough Super License points. 2021 Formule E World Champion Nyck de Vries agreed to join Alpha Tauri replacing Pierre Gasly. The French driver (Gasly) moved to Alpine for the 2023 F1 season. Alonso bagged a seat at the Aston Martin F1 team while Oscar Piastri will replace Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren. While most of the teams have filled their driver's seat for the next F1 season, Haas F1 team is still on the lookout for their second driver.

Nico Hulkenberg to battle Mick Schumacher for the Haas F1 seat

Mick Schumacher was a Ferrari junior driver before signing for the Haas team last season. However, Mick's career at Haas has been a steady one and not spectacular since his F1 debut. The 23-year-old has also been criticised by his team for his numerous crashes. Even though the German is a favourite to retain his place for the Formula 1 2023 season, Haas boss Guenther Steiner recently admitted it was "50-50" whether he would remain with the team or not.

According to Skysports report, Steiner while speaking to RTL said, "For me it's no longer about one race, one lap. For me, it's about what's best for the Haas team in the medium to long term. It's about who leads the team stably into the future". According to the report, Steiner also told the German publication that the choice will be between Schumacher and experienced driver Nico Hulkenberg.

Steinerwhile speaking on Schumacher's future with the team added, "I need to look after the whole team and see if Mick is the chosen one. We need to look after our team for the future and then we will take the driver we want in the car and we think we can go forward with in developing the team. So if it is Mick, it is Mick, and if it's somebody else, it's somebody else."

F1 grid for the 2023 season

Red Bull: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton, George Russell

Alpine: Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly

McLaren: Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri

Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu

Haas: Kevin Magnussen, TBC

Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll

AlphaTauri: Yuki Tsunoda, Nyck de Vries

Williams: Alex Albon, Logan Sargeant (if enough super license points)