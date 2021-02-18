Here’s How Anthony Joshua Reacted After Seeing Video Of Tyson Fury With Heavy Physique

Founder of Matchroom Sport, Eddie Hearn recently revealed that Anthony Joshua is taking very little notice of Tyson Fury’s current physical condition as he knows he will be facing the best version of the WBC champion in their mega bout, which is close to being finalised. The two British superstars are on their way to collide in an undisputed world heavyweight title bout that is also being hailed as the most-anticipated bout in British boxing history. And though both the champions are yet to fully start their respective training camps, some fans have already started raising concerns over Fury’s physique in a video he recently posted on social media.

Also Read l Tyson Fury next fight: Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury almost a done deal: Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua next fight: Tyson Fury takes a dive in freezing cold sea

In the now-viral video, The Gypsy King looked heavier than usual as he took a dive in the Morecambe South Beach. Wearing nothing but red shorts, Fury ran into the water, which was allegedly three degrees Celsius cold. After taking a brief swim, Tyson Fury walked out with claps and cheers from teammates. While Fury looked happy in the video, his current physique certainly raised some eyebrows.

Also Read l Tyson Fury takes dive in freezing cold sea, gets slammed by fans for ‘Heavy’ physique

Anthony Joshua next fight: AJ reacts to Tyson Fury’s heavy physique

Speaking to Seconds Out, Eddie Hearn stated that he was not surprised after seeing the video as The Gypsy King never looks as physically fit as Anthony Joshua going into the training camp. Even AJ was not concerned about Fury’s current physique as the WBC champion is known for losing crazy amounts of weight in the camps. Fury once shed more than 60 kilograms when he was overcoming his addiction and mental health issues.

“The response from AJ was, ‘We’re gonna get the best Tyson Fury, so I don’t care if he’s carrying a bit of extra weight now, I’m training for the best ever Tyson Fury.’ And, make no mistake, Fury will be in top shape for this fight.” Eddie Hearn added.

Also Read l Tyson Fury named after boxing legend Mike Tyson, his father John Fury explains why

Tyson Fury next fight: Where will Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury take place?

The mega bout between the two icons is getting bigger and bigger as this is the first time in heavyweight history that all the four titles — WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO — will be at stake. Eddie Hearn claimed that while the date of the clash is almost finalised, the venue is yet to be agreed on. The bout was earlier rumoured to take place in the UK, but due to the coronavirus restrictions in the county, the Battle of Britain may take place somewhere else. The Middle East and Asia are reportedly at the top of venue discussions.

Also Read l Mike Tyson claims Anthony Joshua “recipe for disaster” in front of 'Messiah' Tyson Fury

Image Source: Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury/ Instagram