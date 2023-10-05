Here's How Neeraj Chopra Gave Perfect Answer To Chinese 'cheating' At Asian Games

Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday won the gold medal in the men's javelin event at the ongoing Asian Games 2022. With this, Chopra successfully defended his title from the last edition in Jakarta, where he had won the gold medal too. The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist registered a throw of 88.88m to secure the top honour in Hangzhou, China. Apart from Chopra, Kishore Jena of India also finished on the podium by winning the silver medal in the same event.

This was Neeraj Chopra's best throw of the season

He had won the gold medal in the previous Asian Games too

His performance was marred by controversy in China

Neeraj Chopra's first response to Chinese 'cheating'

Controversy marred Neeraj Chopra's performance at the Asian Games when officials failed to record his first throw, which appeared to comfortably clear the 85m mark. Chopra expressed his frustration as he spoke to Games officials, but his efforts to have the initial attempt registered proved futile. Not just Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena also faced the heat from the officials in China as his legal effort was deemed as a foul. After the protest, it was changed to a legal throw.

Consequently, Neeraj was compelled to make the throw once more. Despite making a gold-medal-worthy throw on his first attempt, Chopra was made throw 7 times during the event.

However, 'The Golden Boy' gave the perfect answer to the Chinese 'cheating' as he managed to thwart all efforts to get the gold again. The 25-year-old athlete managed to secure the gold medal with his best throw (88.88m) in his fourth attempt.

8⃣8⃣.8⃣8⃣M - A season’s best throw with the pressure of an #AsianGames gold on the line 🫡💙



Neeraj Chopra just redefined 𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐓𝐂𝐇 with this monster effort at #AsianGames2023 🌟#Cheer4India #Javelin #HangzhouAsianGames #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/DqOvd0OrRg — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) October 4, 2023

Athletics Federation of India calls out China

Following the event, Anju Bobby George, the Senior Vice President of the Athletics Federation of India, raised concerns about the incident and accused the Chinese of "cheating." She suggested that they may have been prepared for such challenges, knowing that securing a victory in Hangzhou would not be easy under these circumstances.

Chopra himself addressed the controversy after the event, revealing that he had repeatedly inquired about his first throw but received no satisfactory explanation.

"I don't know why they did not measure my first throw. Just after me, the second and third competitors had their throws and their distance were measured. I kept on asking what happened to my first throw," Chopra told reporters.

Chopra's gold medal win could be seen as a resounding response to the Chinese. He silenced his critics by delivering the most impressive throw of the entire event, with no other participant coming close to matching his performance, except for Jena.

Image: SonyLIV