Here’s How Wrestlers Protest Travelled From Jantar Mantar To Haridwar: A Complete Timeline

The protests launched by the ace Indian wrestlers seem to be intensifying with every passing day. The demonstration that started nearly 5 months ago in January this year demanding action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh has now reached a point where the wrestlers, who made the country proud on international platforms, threatened to immerse their medals in the Ganga river claiming that they don’t belong to the government which stands with the culprit.

The wrestlers' protest grabbed the headlines again on May 28 after the Delhi police allegedly manhandled and detained female wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar in the national capital for violation of law and order after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building at a time when it was scheduled to get inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following the scuffle that broke out between the wrestlers and the Delhi police, the cops also cleared their protest site at Jantar Mantar. Soon after the incident, photos and videos of police manhandling wrestler Sakshi Malik and the Phogat sisters’ went viral and sparked criticism from several sections. Reacting to a video, Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra tweeted, "This makes me sad. There has to be a better way to deal with this.”

A full timeline of how the protest started and unfolded so far

January 18: Accusing WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh of sexually abusing women athletes and also issuing death threats to them, star Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, sat on a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. However, Brij Bhushan denied all the allegations.

Following the allegations levelled by the wrestlers, Sports Ministry responded immediately and sought an explanation from the WFI and directed it to furnish its reply within 72 hours.

January 19: The wrestlers were called by the officials of the Sports Ministry and were given assurances to deliver justice to them. However, the wrestlers did not seem satisfied with the assurances. In fact, Union Minister Anurag Thakur also met the wrestlers.

"They only assured us of action but we did not get any satisfactory response from their side. We are not happy,” Sakshi Malik said after the meeting.

January 20: The wrestlers demand Brij Bhushan Singh’s removal from the post of WFI president. The Sports minister assures them that Singh would step aside from the day-to-day functioning of the WFI as the investigation is underway.

January 21: The wrestlers called off their protests after receiving assurances from the Sports Ministry that an Oversight Committee would be formed to probe the wrestlers' allegations against the WFI chief.

January 23: The Oversight Committee was formed with Olympian Mary Kom as the chairperson and Yogeshwar Dutt, Trupti Murgunde, Commander Rajesh Rajagopalan and Radhica Sreeman as members. However, the wrestlers claimed that they were not happy with the committee as they were assured they would be consulted before the formation of the five-member panel, but their opinion was not taken in the committee formation.

February 23: The Sports Ministry grants the Oversight Committee a two-week extension to probe the charges against the WFI chief and file a report. Meanwhile, UWW, the global body of wrestling, took away India's hosting rights of the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships following the controversy.

April 23: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat returned to Jantar Mantar to continue their protest against the WFI and Brij Bhushan. The wrestlers accused the WFI chief of sexually harassing seven women wrestlers, including a minor.

April 24: Taking a step against Brij Bhushan, the Sports Ministry, in a letter to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief PT Usha, said that the WFI affairs will be handled by an ad-hoc committee appointed by the IOA.

April 25: Wrestlers move Supreme Court seeking registration of FIR against Singh. SC terms the sexual harassment allegations against Singh as “serious”. The apex court also issued notice to the Delhi Police asking it to file its response.

May 3: A massive clash broke out between the wrestlers and the Delhi Police after the police allegedly did not allow an AAP leader to bring folding beds for the wrestlers as the mattresses got wet due to the rain. The altercation also led to the detention of some wrestlers.

28 May: Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia along with other protesters were detained for violation of law and order after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building as it was scheduled to get inaugurated by PM Modi. Following the scuffle, the Delhi Police cleared the protesting site of the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar as well and said that they won’t be allowed to return.

May 30: Wrestlers threatened to immerse their medals in river Ganga in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. Taking to social media, wrestlers in a letter said that the system and the police were treating them as culprits while the alleged accused has been roaming scot-free.

"We will immerse our medals in river Ganga. Our medals are as sacred as Mother Ganga. The right place for our medals is in Ganga and not with the government which stands with the culprit,” the letter read.

Following this, farmer leader Naresh Tikait met the wrestlers in Haridwar and stopped the protesting wrestlers from throwing their medals into the Ganga River. He then gave the government five days to act on the demands over sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

May 31: Responding to the allegations, Brij Bhushan Singh, the outgoing chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), said the investigation into allegations against him is underway and called for the probe to be completed.